Michael “Mike” Allen Slater, 74, of DuBois, PA, born on February 20, 1947, passed away on June 2, 2021.

He was the son of Charles Richard and Lois Cornelia (Craig) Slater of Callensburg, PA. Michael attended Clarion Area High School, where he participated in football, basketball, and other various activities, graduating in 1965.

After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, served as a medic and later attended Clarion State College. Michael married Linda Wampler, raised two children together and remained friends until his death. Throughout his career, he was well-known as “The Candy Man” while employed by the George J. Howe Company.

After retirement, he enjoyed traveling and providing private transportation services to individuals in the area. Michael was a Methodist by faith but attended the Smithtown Community Church where he enjoyed singing with the praise team. He was also a member of the F.O.E. #983. He was a gentle, generous and outgoing man, always talking to everyone and easily making friends. Mike was an avid fan of all sports; his hobbies also included singing karaoke, spoiling his Lhasa Apso, Valentine and spending time with family.

Above all else, he was exceedingly proud of his children and grandchildren. Michael is survived by his daughter, Sharon Christine (Scott) True; son, David Michael (Chasity) Slater; their mother, Linda Slater; brother, Richard Charles Slater; brother-in-law, Fred Klingler; two nephews, Scott Slater and John Klingler; niece, Jill Gibson; eight grandchildren, Evan David Slater, Owen Michael True, Alexandra Lynn Slater, Sawyer Paul True, Preslie Autumn True, John DeWayne Baker Jr, Linda Lee Leon Baker, and Destiny Marie Baker.

In addition to his parents Michael is preceded in death by step-father, Dr. Alden Stahlman and his sister, Susan Klingler.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, at the McKinney-d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, beginning at 11 am and officiated by Pastor Dan Myers, at the Callensburg United Methodist Church, 144 Main Street, Callensburg, PA 16213.

Following the service, an Internment ceremony with military honors will take place at the Callensburg Cemetery, Clarion Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Rd, Falls Creek, PA 15840; any Clarion Area High School Sports Booster; or other organization of your choice.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.