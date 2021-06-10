Nancy C. Knapp of Clarion, PA, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was surrounded by her three children and their spouses.

She was born in the farmhouse on the homestead on November 29, 1926, in Sigel, PA, to Frank and Ethel Rensel Coon; she attended the one room school in Sigel through 8th grade. She was employed at the Glove factory and Sylvania in Brookville. Retiring from Owens Illinois in Clarion, she traveled with her husband, George Knapp in their RV from coast to coast. She especially enjoyed winters in Bonita Springs, FL, with her friends there for many years.

She loved Bingo, playing cards, and Scrabble. Many hours were spent at the Senior Center in Clarion.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Sonja Silvis Zacherl (Gary) of Erie and sons, Harold Silvis (Cathy) of Oil City and Dennis Knapp (Leah Wolf) of Clarion. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Dr. Troy Zacherl (Lorraine), Roxanne Silvis, Tricia Peterson (Brett), Colleen (Andy) Wiser, Kelly Kaltenbaugh (Steve), Steve Silvis and Nikki Knapp, and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George Knapp, her sisters Anna Jean Heeter, Dora (Sis) Osborne, Nora Coon and Agatha (Gath) Himes, and brothers Jim, John, and Bill Coon. Mom was very anxious to be reunited with loved ones.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion on Saturday, June 12 at 11;00 with Father Monty Sayers officiating. There will be visitation from 10:00 until time of the Mass.

No flowers please. In honor of our Mother, we would appreciate for you to do an act of kindness to make someone’s day a little brighter.

Arrangements are under the care of Goble Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

