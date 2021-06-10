 

Nancy L. Shoup

Thursday, June 10, 2021 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-TDMRaKzUDbJCWG (1)Nancy L. Shoup, 81, of Marienville, died Wednesday morning, December 30, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Home due to complications related to COVID-19.

Born in Smicksburg on June 15, 1939, she was the daughter of late Irvin and Kathryn Deemer Grove.

She was a graduate of Marion Center High School and IUP with a BS degree in Home Economics.

On September 15, 1961, in Marion Center she married John L. Shoup. He survives.

Until her retirement she was employed by Penn State University Extension Services as a Home Economist.

She was a member of Marienville First Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Shoup enjoyed quilting and joined quilters at St. Joe’s in Lucinda and Monday nights in Sigel.

Her survivors include her husband, John and her sister, Carol (Richard) Bosinec.

Those preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are her two sisters, Linda Ross and Shirley Grove.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held for Mrs. Shoup on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11AM at the Marienville Presbyterian Church.

Her family suggests memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Family and friends may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


