Local Man Cited for Hit-and-Run Accident on Route 157

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was cited for a hit-and-run crash that recently occurred on State Route 157.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, on State Route 157, just east of Pine City Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 23-year-old Joseph E. Brady, of Venus, was operating a 2016 Chevrolet 210 Series traveling west on State Route 157 when he fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle then struck a mailbox along the roadway.

Brady and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained minor damage.

Brady was cited for failing to immediately notify police.

