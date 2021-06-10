Newbie Man Accused of Punching Woman, Grabbing Her by Throat While She Was Driving

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is behind bars after he allegedly punched a woman in the face and grabbed her by the throat while she was driving.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Dane David Kells, of New Bethlehem.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:06 p.m. on Friday, June 4, Clarion-based State Police were notified about a domestic incident that involved Dane Kells and a known female victim.

The victim reported that she was driving with Kells as a passenger when he asked her to stop at a business in New Bethlehem and she refused. The victim said that Kells then became irate and struck her in the face twice with a closed fist, then grabbed her by the throat while she was driving, according to the complaint.

The victim reported that when Kells grabbed her throat, she thought she was going to pass out because she could not breathe, and she was afraid she was going to die, the complaint states.

The complaint notes that police observed red marks on the victim’s neck where she indicated Kells had grabbed her.

Kells was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on June 15, with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

