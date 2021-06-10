 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Celebrate ‘Jeep Freedom Days’ With Big Savings at Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram

Thursday, June 10, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

CLARION, Pa. – Get big savings now during Jeep Freedom Days and Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.

Get 0% financing for 48 months on new 2021 Jeep Compass, new 2021 Jeep Renegade, new 2021 Jeep Cherokee, or new 2021 Ram Big Horn.

Not only are they paying you top value for your trade, in fact, right now they are buying used cars.

Below are examples of the savings going on now.

clarion chrysler pacifica 6-7-21

clarion jeep cherokee lat 6-7-21

clarion jeep renegade 6-7-21

clarion jeep compass 6-7-21

clarion jeep gr cherokee 6-7-21

So head on in and visit them on Main Street in Clarion or at www.clarionauto.com.

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”

Clarion Ford 970x90


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.