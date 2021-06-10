SPONSORED: Ordered: 6/9/2021Low Back Pain is Treatable at West Park Rehab

FRANKLIN, Pa. – The physical therapists at West Park Rehab help people with low back pain improve or restore mobility and reduce their pain.

If you have low back pain, you are not alone. At any given time, about 25% of people in the United States report having low back pain within the past 3 months. In most cases, low back pain is mild and disappears on its own. For some people, back pain can return or hang on, leading to a decrease in quality of life or even to disability.

The physical therapists at West Park Rehab are movement experts who improve quality of life through hands-on care, patient education, and prescribed movement.

Signs and Symptoms

The symptoms of low back pain vary a great deal. Your pain might be dull, burning, or sharp. You might feel it at a single point or over a broad area. It might be accompanied by muscle spasms or stiffness. Sometimes, it might spread into 1 or both legs.

There are 3 different types of low back pain:

Acute – pain lasting less than 3 months

Recurrent – acute symptoms come back

Chronic – pain lasting longer than 3 months

Most people who have an episode of acute pain will have at least 1 recurrence. While the actual cause of low back pain isn’t often known, symptoms usually resolve on their own. Psychosocial factors, such as self-confidence and a perceived ability to cope with a disability, have been shown to be predictors of those who might not recover from low back pain as expected.

How Is It Diagnosed?

Your physical therapist will perform a thorough evaluation that includes:

A review of your health history.

Questions about your specific symptoms.

A thorough examination that includes assessing the quality and quantity of your movements, and any movement behaviors that might put you at risk for delayed recovery.

Tests to identify signs or symptoms that could indicate a serious health problem, such as broken bones or cancer.

Assessment of how you use your body at work, at home, during sports, and at leisure.

How Can a Physical Therapist Help?

Your physical therapist can help you improve or restore mobility and reduce low back pain—in many cases, without expensive surgery or the side effects of medications.

If you are having low back pain right now:

Stay active, and do as much of your normal routine as possible (bed rest for longer than a day can actually slow down your recovery.)

If your pain lasts more than a few days or gets worse, schedule an appointment to see your physical therapist.

Not all low back pain is the same, so your treatment should be tailored to your specific symptoms and condition. Once the examination is complete, your physical therapist will evaluate the results, identify the factors that have contributed to your specific back problem, and design an individualized treatment plan for your specific back problem.

Treatments may include:

Manual therapy, including spinal manipulation, to improve the mobility of joints and soft tissues

Specific strengthening and flexibility exercises

Education about how you can take better care of your back

Training for proper lifting, bending, and sitting; for doing chores both at work and in the home; and for proper sleeping positions

Assistance in creating a safe and effective physical activity program to improve your overall health

Use of ice or heat treatments or electrical stimulation to help relieve pain

Can This Injury or Condition Be Prevented?

As experts in restoring and improving mobility and movement in people’s lives, the physical therapists at West Park Rehab play an important role not only in treating persistent or recurrent low back pain but also in preventing it and reducing your risk of having it come back.

The physical therapists at West Park Rehab can teach you how to use the following strategies to prevent back pain:

Use good body positioning at work, home, or during leisure activities.

Keep the load close to your body during lifting.

Ask for help before lifting heavy objects.

Maintain a regular physical fitness regimen—staying active can help to prevent injuries.

West Park Rehab has been successfully treating low back pain for over 20 years. Help is available. In addition to a physical therapy evaluation, a nerve test called an EMG/NCS can be performed at West Park Rehab to determine if you might have a compressed nerve in your low back.

To request an appointment, visit https://sites.webpt.com/1660/reactivation-offer.

Check out West Park Rehab Physical Therapy/Diagnostics’ website at https://westparkdiagnostics.com for more information or call their office in Franklin at 814-437-6191 or Seneca at 814-493-8631.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.