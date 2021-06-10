Turkey Hunters Reminded to Submit Harvest Reports

HARRISBURG, Pa – With Pennsylvania’s spring turkey season now ended, the Game Commission is reminding hunters to report their 2021 turkey harvests.

In addition to harvests, all hunters with special spring turkey licenses – the tags that allow for the harvest of a second gobbler – are required to submit reports. Special spring turkey license holders must submit reports regardless of whether they harvested a second turkey.

There are three ways to report:

Go to www.pgc.pa.gov and click the “Report a Harvest” button near the top of the home page. Then click the HuntFishPA link to be directed to the reporting website. Or go directly to https://huntfish.pa.gov, log in and follow the appropriate instructions.

Call 1-800-838-4431. This is a new number that was activated in January when a new hunting and fishing licensing system was put in place.

Complete and mail one of the postage-paid report cards provided with the Hunting & Trapping Digest.

In all cases, it is helpful to have your license in front of you, as well as the tag you used in the field after harvesting the bird, with information such as beard and spur lengths.

The deadline to report online or by phone is June 13. Postcards received through June 21 will be accepted by mail.

While the law requires turkey harvests be reported within 10 days, and within five days for Mentored Hunting Permit holders, the Game Commission has extended the reporting deadline due to recent technical difficulties with the online reporting system, which now have been resolved.

