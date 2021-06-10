West Forest High School Announces 2021 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – West Forest High School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2021.

Valedictorian: Anna Elizabeth Culver

Anna is the daughter of James and Susan Culver. Her siblings are Sam, Stephen, and Jessie Culver.

During her time at West Forest, she participated in Student Council, SADD, National Honors Society, Varsity Club, Foreign Language Club, and Student Historians.

Currently, she serves as the Treasurer of the Class of 2021.

Anna’s future plans are to attend the University of Pittsburgh to become a physician assistant.

Salutatorian: Jessica Ann Wagner

Jessica is the daughter of Jeff and Debbie Wagner.

She participated in the National Honor Society, FCCLA, SADD, Foreign Language Club, Varsity Club, and Student Council during her time at West Forest.

Currently, she serves as the Vice President of the Class of 2021.

Jessica also compiled an impressive athletic career while in school. She lettered in volleyball, soccer, basketball, and softball.

Her future plans are to attend Thiel and major in physical therapy.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.