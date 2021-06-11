A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

