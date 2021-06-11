Arlene Smith was born to Cecil and Edith Boardman on June 13, 1927, in Ripley Township, Ohio, the second of their four children.

She grew up on a family farm and graduated from Greenwich High School in June 1945. She then worked as a secretary at the Pentagon, Pacific Section for 18 months. In 1947, she married Roger G. Smith, a Rockland, Pennsylvania native, a Grove City College graduate, and World War II veteran. They had three sons and one daughter born between 1950 and 1959, and Arlene’s primary vocation was as a homemaker. In that role, she was deeply involved in the lives of her children, providing loving nurture, transporting them to numerous activities, watching them compete in sports and other events, and helping them with homework. She loved to cook and bake and was especially proud of her delicious pies. She also enjoyed playing the piano, sewing, and crocheting.

After living briefly in Franklin and Titusville, Arlene and her husband moved to Rockland in 1953. Arlene was a faithful member of the Rockland Methodist Church for many years, participating in many groups and activities. While living in Rockland, she held three part-time jobs—as a secretary for the township, as a library assistant at Cranberry High School, which her four children attended, and as a clerk at the Venango County Courthouse.

In 1986, Arlene and Roger moved to Grove City, Pennsylvania, where she lived until 2015. Roger preceded her in death in 1994. In Grove City, she joined the East Main Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder and a deacon, helped teach an adult Sunday school class, helped lead Presbyterian Women and various Bible studies, and catalogued books for the church library. From 2015 to 2020, she lived in Glendale, Arizona, with her son Mark and his wife Nancy who worked as missionaries with Native Americans. In May 2020, Arlene moved to Springfield, Virginia, to live with her son Neil, who pastors Faith Evangelical Presbyterian Church just south of Washington, D.C., and his wife Mary Sue. She died on June 8, 2021, in Fairfax, Virginia, five days before her 94th birthday.

During her long life, Arlene maintained close relationships with many relatives and friends. She spent countless hours in face-to-face conversations, talking on the phone, and writing thousands of letters and sending innumerable cards to individuals to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and other special events. Motivated by her strong Christian faith, Arlene had a servant’s heart evident in her compassionate care of her children, neighbors, community members, and the indigent. She befriended many lonely and physically impaired people and helped supply their relational, transportation, and material needs. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren greatly admire and appreciate her warmth, generosity, wise counsel, encouragement, and keen interest in their lives. Her life is summed up by the phrase “to God be the glory.”

In addition to her husband Roger, Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Doris McFadden; her brother, Glenn Boardman; her daughter, Lisa Fox Ierino; her grandson, Benjamin Smith; and a great grandson. She is survived by her sister, Miriam Wagner and her sister-in-law, Peg Boardman, both of Mansfield, Ohio; and three sons—the Reverend Dr. Gary Smith (Jane) of Wilmington, North Carolina; Mark Smith (Nancy) of Franklin, Pennsylvania; and the Reverend Dr. Neil Smith (Mary Sue) of Springfield, Virginia. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Greg Smith (Erin) of Cockeysville, Maryland; Joel Smith (Anita) of San Francisco, California; Erin Stonecipher (David) of Chesapeake, Virginia; Lindsay Anderson (Dan) of New York City, New York; Nathan Smith (Amy) of Centreville, Virginia; Travis Smith (Ashley) of Glendale, Arizona; Nathan Fox of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Carly Fox of Washington, D.C. In addition, she is survived by fourteen great grandchildren.

Visiting hours for Arlene will be from 6 pm – 8 pm on Friday June 18, 2021, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 19, 2021 at the Rockland United Methodist Church, 4375 Kennerdell Road, Kennerdell, PA, with her sons Neil and Gary officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to Native American Youth Ministries, PO Box 12291 Glendale, AZ 85318 or online at NAYM.org.

