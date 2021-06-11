 

Burns & Burns Wins Clarion Little League Title

Friday, June 11, 2021 @ 11:06 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

8D6529D4-83B8-4D29-918F-CF4964005203CLARION, Pa. – With rival Pizza Pub needing a pair of wins to take the crown in the double-elimination championship tournament, Burns & Burns got the job done in game one, winning 6-0 to capture the Clarion Little League title.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography. To see more of Cyphert’s sports’ portraits, click here.)

E0C0C7F7-B55C-4D79-8367-B80EFCEF36ED

Dom Corcetti led Burns & Burns to victory on the mound, tossing a complete-game no-hitter, walking two, and striking out nine. Corcetti’s only trouble came in the third, but the fireballer was able to work around two walks to escape the inning unscathed.

45489385-6A93-4E56-959A-A723303D25DF

The unsung heroes drove the Burns and Burns offense, as hitters 7-9 in the order scored five of the squad’s seven runs in the win.

Ryan Rinker scored two runs after walking and singling, Tanner Love scored twice after reaching on an error and a walk, and Isaac Keighley scored after being hit by a pitch.

Casey Kemmer, Corcetti, and Carter Hindman brought the runners home, with the three big bats tallying all six RBI, with Corcetti also scoring a run.

00BE366F-0100-42F8-A77E-B34D5717C9D1

1A479C1F-AFFD-4E3C-9863-1BD1860D1053

F61C1428-C132-4128-98A7-AA32BC1D863C

C92EE9D4-CCE5-469B-87B9-CD57C17AEE3D


