Burns & Burns Wins Clarion Little League Title

CLARION, Pa. – With rival Pizza Pub needing a pair of wins to take the crown in the double-elimination championship tournament, Burns & Burns got the job done in game one, winning 6-0 to capture the Clarion Little League title.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography. To see more of Cyphert’s sports’ portraits, click here.)

Dom Corcetti led Burns & Burns to victory on the mound, tossing a complete-game no-hitter, walking two, and striking out nine. Corcetti’s only trouble came in the third, but the fireballer was able to work around two walks to escape the inning unscathed.

The unsung heroes drove the Burns and Burns offense, as hitters 7-9 in the order scored five of the squad’s seven runs in the win.

Ryan Rinker scored two runs after walking and singling, Tanner Love scored twice after reaching on an error and a walk, and Isaac Keighley scored after being hit by a pitch.

Casey Kemmer, Corcetti, and Carter Hindman brought the runners home, with the three big bats tallying all six RBI, with Corcetti also scoring a run.

