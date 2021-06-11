Clarion County Official Municipal Primary Election Results Released

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Official election results from the 2021 primary election have been released for Clarion County.

Please note: write-in candidates that fall below the 10-vote minimum threshold to make into onto the general election ballot are not listed.

CLARION COUNTY COUNTY OFFICES

Sheriff

Democrat Ballot

Shawn Zerfoss – 166 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Shawn Zerfoss – 4,972 votes

Coroner

Democrat Ballot

Daniel Shingledecker – 150 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Daniel M. Shingledecker – 5,124 votes

Treasurer

Democrat Ballot

Karyn Montana – 116 write-in votes

Kyle McConnell – 31 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Karyn Montana – 3,260 votes

Kyle McConnell – 1,947 votes

DISTRICT JUDGES

District Court 18-3-02

Democrat Ballot

Timothy P. Schill – 538 votes

Republican Ballot

Timothy P. Schill – 1,131 votes

MUNICIPAL OFFICES

Ashland Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Tim Lenhart- 194 votes

Supervisor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Charles E. Chuck Weaver – 166 votes

Adam Courson – 70 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Lane Byers – 224 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Sarah Ace Rex – 225 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Debra Ace – 226 votes

Beaver Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Braiden A. Cochran – 57 votes

Republican Ballot

Brad Switzer – 227 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Darlene Ace – 264 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Michelle Campbell – 265 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Elizabeth Beal – 264 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Wanda McKinney – 69 votes

Republican Ballot

Darlene Ace – 262 votes

Brady Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Callensburg Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Council – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Clarion Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Jennifer Fulmer Vinson – 232 votes

Republican Ballot

Lexis Twentier – 243 votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot

Rachel Roberts – 170 votes

Cassie Schwalm – 165 votes

Kirk Jacobson – 153 votes

Krista Geelen – 141 votes

Pete Bauer – 100 votes

Republican Ballot

Keaton MacBeth – 225 votes

Benjamin Aaron – 220 votes

Patty Schmader – 33 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Carla Magrini – 239 votes

Republican Ballot

Carla Magrini – 35 write-in votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election First Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Virginia McKisson – 78 votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election Second Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Pat Hopkins – 7 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Third Second Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Colleen McAleer – 98 votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election First Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Mary Wilson – 92 votes

Inspector of Election Second Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election Third Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Clarion Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Frank M. Wilson – 408 votes

Supervisor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Patrick Aaron – 134 votes

Republican Ballot

Patrick Aaron – 11 write-in votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Linda Hovis – 381 votes

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Barry Billetdeaux – 127 votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Laura Heasley – 391 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Sheila Alcorn – 43 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Sheila Alcorn – 243 votes

Patti West – 152 votes

Kristine Lewis – 75 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election First Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Thomas Young – 104 votes

Judge of Election Second Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

susan Sproul – 301 votes

Inspector of Election First Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Robin Cable – 54 votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election Second Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

East Brady Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Tracy Barnhart Sheakley – 42 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Tracy Sheakley – 61 write-in votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 3)

Democrat Ballot

Justin Wagner – 55 votes

Jennifer Spitzer – 37 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Kevin A. Diehm – 59 votes

Jennifer Spitzer – 49 write-in votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Kina Fink – 14 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Kina Fink – 102 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Margaret Peggy Wimer – 72 votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Sally Snow – 71 votes

Republican Ballot

Kate Hall – 11 write-in votes

Elk Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Les Wingard – 262 votes

Supervisor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

John R. Knight Sr. – 239 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Anita Lahr – 18 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Anita Lahr – 175 votes

Deborah E. Keister – 123 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Susan Radaker – 263 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Sheila Rex – 192 votes

Louise Strotman – 81 votes

Foxburg Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot

Denise Shekell – 17 votes

Republican Ballot

Janie Ganoe – 21 votes

Rebecca Gates – 18 votes

Council – 2-year term

(vote for 2)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Terri Lease – 19 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Farmington Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Chuck Gilbert – 215 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Nancy S. Ochs – 229 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election North Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Jana Wolbert – 39 votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election Central Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Carol A. Hall – 169 votes

Inspector of Election North Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election Central Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Hawthorn Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Ronald F. Cyphert – 16 votes

Republican Ballot

Ron Cyphert – 12 write-in votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot

Patti Hanna – 14 votes

Republican Ballot

Terry Beamer – 65 votes

Council – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Emmanuel Marshall – 62 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Georgean Cyphert – 15 votes

Republican Ballot

Georgean Cyphert – 10 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Ted Minich – 78 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Sheryl A. Rockwell – 77 votes

Highland Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Derrick Forbes Jr. – 10 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Ryan Maxwell – 101 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Ken Dworek – 104 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Nancy M. Kadunce – 43 votes

Republican Ballot

Nancy Kadunce – 21 write-in votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Phyllis Morrow – 115 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Linda Pappas – 43 votes

Republican Ballot

Pamela Rapp – 113 votes

Knox Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Melissa Wolfe – 38 votes

Republican Ballot

Richard L. Cochran – 110 votes

Michael Wise – 48 votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 3)

Democrat Ballot

Danielle Fye – 42 votes

Republican Ballot

William L. Henry III – 143 votes

Donald Gutonski – 92 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Timmy L. Cochran – 163 votes

Constable- 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Karen Ashbaugh Price – 155 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

MJ Lijewski – 41 votes

Republican Ballot

Kimberly J. Dine – 161 votes

Knox Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Bradly Ochs – 96 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Linda S. Gatesman – 86 votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Richard A. Baumcratz – 87 votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Betty Baumcratz – 87 votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Licking Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Martin Whitmore – 68 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Bonnie Elder – 71 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Mendy M. Stewart – 73 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Limestone Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Rex B. Cyphert – 83 votes

Republican Ballot

Rex Cyphert – 14 write-in votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Bonnie Aaron – 315 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Donna M. Smith – 326 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Jean Ehrhart – 317 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Madison Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Kelly Himes – 38 write-in votes

Supervisor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Scott Earley – 28 write-in votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Sandy Early – 24 write-in votes

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Kathy Peters – 19 write-in votes

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Linda Campbell – 13 write-in votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Debra Johnson – 136 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Phil Ackerman – 28 write-in votes

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Susan Y. Carnathan – 109 votes

Linda Drayer – 43 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Danyelle Hiles – 94 votes

Carol L. Hagofsky – 48 votes

Millcreek Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Andrew McKisson – 26 votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Vicki Johnson – 10 write-in votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Richard Frost – 64 votes

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Debbie Frampton – 11 write-in votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Joyce Kahle – 69 votes

Monroe Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Steven J. Ketner – 207 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Julie A. Hartley – 200 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Barbara E. Stahlman – 211 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Judy Holt – 56 votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Barbara E. Lerch – 206 votes

New Bethlehem Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Gordon V. Barrows – 17 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Gordon V. Barrows – 150 votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Don Heeter – 132 votes

Bryan Ruth – 121 votes

Lisa Kerle – 118 votes

Council – 2-year term

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Julie Evans – 13 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Julie Evans – 156 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Darla Hinderliter – 154 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Lori A. Ferringer – 155 votes

Paint Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Emily E. Crain – 100 votes

Republican Ballot

Draig D. Lewis – 195 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Karen Kahle – 200 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Barbara Wright – 196 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Dottie S. Reddinger – 106 votes

Republican Ballot

Linda Gida – 196 votes

Perry Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Larry Morrison – 85 votes

Steve Myers – 25 write-in votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Betty Jean Allen – 18 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Jennifer Pollock – 15 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Jennifer Pollock – 132 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Bonnie L. Jordan – 131 votes

Piney Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Donald A. Wensel – 36 votes

Roger Courson – 17 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Deana McGarity – 14 write-in votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Debra Myers – 10 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Porter Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Jerry Champion – 289 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Elaine S. Wester – 304 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election East Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Patricia Weaver – 18 votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election West Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election East Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election West Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Carol Brocious – 173 votes

Redbank Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Ernie Bowersox – 65 votes

Republican Ballot

Ernie Bowersox – 195 write-in votes

Stephen C. Allison – 101 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Sherry Hornberger – 11 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Sherry Hornberger – 30 write-in votes

Amber Kimmel – 12 write-in votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Ron Radaker – 11 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Ronald Radaker – 104 write-in votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election East Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Christine M. Adams – 35 votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election West Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election East Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Trina Smith – 37 votes

Republican Ballot

Mary W. Truitt – 153 votes

Inspector of Election West Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Richland Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Steven A. Hunsberger – 75 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Kathy Hunsberger – 76 votes

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Norma Baum – 13 write-in votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Jannie L. Shirey – 79 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Ann Rodgers – 74 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Margaret Studebaker – 63 votes

Rimersburg Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Timothy G. Yeany – 101 votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Scott Myers – 102 votes

Mark Deemer – 99 votes

Joshua Meeker – 96 votes

Jonathon Best – 83 votes

Council – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Jeff Kaetzel – 103 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Valerie Hile – 117 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Dana Solida – 106 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Janet Troutman – 112 votes

Salem Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Eric B. Sherman – 148 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Kendra Barnett – 139 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Kimberly J. Wyman – 152 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Marcia Rossman – 20 votes

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Steve Hepfl – 152 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

R. Scott Sheffer – 110 votes

Shippenville Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Eric Sterner – 47 votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Linda H. Duffee – 43 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Sligo Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Jeremy Shumaker – 12 write-in votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Sherry Laughlin – 66 votes

Charles W. Marsh – 31 votes

Tyler Smith – 12 write-in votes

Eric Kriebel – 10 write-in votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Dianne Conway – 13 write-in votes

Julie Raybuck – 11 write-in votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Kyle Klein – 73 votes

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Debbie McDowell – 75 votes

St Petersburg Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Vince Forsythe – 13 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Vince Forsythe – 14 write-in votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 3)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Thomas J. Courson – 34 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Sue Ann Sheakley – 27 votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

M. Elaine Fisher – 25 votes

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Strattanville Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Harold Randy Davis – 96 votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot

Donna Reinsel – 17 votes

Republican Ballot

Robert Bob Rawson – 80 votes

Dusty Davis – 66 votes

LeAnn Bowser – 65 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Peggy Corte – 101 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Patricia Lewis – 103 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Lois Jaquish – 98 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Rebecca Jaquish – 98 votes

Toby Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Thomas D. Gilhousen – 90 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Autumn Shick – 11 write-in votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Michele McKinney – 98 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Kelly Barger – 86 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Marilyn George – 90 votes

Washington Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Thomas G. Maher – 178 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Beverly Burris – 39 write-in votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Suzanne Daum – 196 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Margaret Siegel – 197 votes

SCHOOL DIRECTORS

AC Valley Region III – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Kelly Terwilliger – 43

Republican Ballot

Kelly Terwilliger – 120 votes

AC Valley Region VI – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Brady Reicht – 11 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Brady Reicht – 12 write-in votes

Clarion Area At Large – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot

Braxton A. White – 398 votes

Julie McCormick – 329 votes

John P. Troese – 294 votes

Shane C. Kriebel – 256 votes

Zachary Shekell – 172 votes

Republican Ballot

Shane C. Kriebel – 630 votes

Julie McCormick – 557 votes

Braxton A. White – 522 votes

Zachary Shekell – 515 votes

Clarion Limestone Region I – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Hannah Allison – 130 votes

Gary L. Sproul – 38 votes

Republican Ballot

Gary L. Sproull – 246 votes

Hannah Allison – 144 votes

Timothy E. Keighley – 69 votes

Clarion Limestone Region II – 4-year term

(vote for 2)

Democrat Ballot

Kathy Henry – 74 votes

David Louder – 70 votes

Republican Ballot

Kathy Henry – 250 votes

Christopher Boozer – 240 votes

David Louder – 209 votes

Clarion Limestone Region III – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Bryan D. Howard – 32 votes

Republican Ballot

Bryan D. Howard – 56 votes

Roger G. Powell – 19 votes

Karns City – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot

Cari M. Harmon – 60 votes

Domina Nina Hillwig Friel – 59 votes

Tara N. Hackwelder – 12 write-in votes

Republican Ballot

Domina Nina Hillwig Friel – 86 votes

Cari M. Harmon – 70 votes

Robert K. Bray – 48 votes

Tara M. Hackwelder – 12 write-in votes

Karns City – 2-year term

(vote for 2)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Keystone Region I – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Stacey Thompson – 80 votes

Republican Ballot

Stacey Thompson – 307 votes

Keystone Region II – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Randy Burr II – 83 votes

Republican Ballot

Randy Burr II – 332 votes

Keystone Region III – 4-year term

(vote for 2)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

John R. Slagle – 443 votes

Trisha Dixon – 354 votes

North Clarion Region I – 4-year term

(vote for 2)

Democrat Ballot

Thomas Phillips – 114 votes

Republican Ballot

Winfield Lutz – 164 votes

Thomas Phillips – 147 votes

North Clarion Region II – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Rick Best – 95 votes

North Clarion Region III – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot

Jeff Barron – 190 votes

Redbank Valley Region II – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Mitchell Blose – 49 votes

Darren Bain – 49 votes

Republican Ballot

Mitchell Blose – 263 votes

Darren Bain – 202 votes

Redbank Valley Region III – 4-year term

(vote for 2)

Democrat Ballot

Linda J. Ferringer – 44 votes

Clay Kenneth – 32 votes

Heidi L. Byers – 30 votes

Carrie L. Adams – 23 votes

Republican Ballot

John Kimmel – 207 votes

Heidi L. Byers – 184 votes

Linda J. Ferringer – 175 votes

Clay Kenneth – 121 votes

Carrie L. Adams – 49 votes

Union At Large – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot

Mark Rummel – 139 votes

Adam vogue – 130 votes

Kenneth Walter – 101 votes

John Creese – 90 votes

Republican Ballot

Adam Vogle – 405 votes

Mark Rummel – 397 votes

Kenneth Walter – 295 votes

John Creese – 278 votes

Union At Large – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot

Jeff Shirey – 141 votes

Republican Ballot

Jeff Shirey – 454 votes

