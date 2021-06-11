Clarion County Official Municipal Primary Election Results Released
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Official election results from the 2021 primary election have been released for Clarion County.
Please note: write-in candidates that fall below the 10-vote minimum threshold to make into onto the general election ballot are not listed.
CLARION COUNTY COUNTY OFFICES
Sheriff
Democrat Ballot
Shawn Zerfoss – 166 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Shawn Zerfoss – 4,972 votes
Coroner
Democrat Ballot
Daniel Shingledecker – 150 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Daniel M. Shingledecker – 5,124 votes
Treasurer
Democrat Ballot
Karyn Montana – 116 write-in votes
Kyle McConnell – 31 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Karyn Montana – 3,260 votes
Kyle McConnell – 1,947 votes
DISTRICT JUDGES
District Court 18-3-02
Democrat Ballot
Timothy P. Schill – 538 votes
Republican Ballot
Timothy P. Schill – 1,131 votes
MUNICIPAL OFFICES
Ashland Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Tim Lenhart- 194 votes
Supervisor – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Charles E. Chuck Weaver – 166 votes
Adam Courson – 70 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Lane Byers – 224 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Sarah Ace Rex – 225 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Debra Ace – 226 votes
Beaver Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Braiden A. Cochran – 57 votes
Republican Ballot
Brad Switzer – 227 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Darlene Ace – 264 votes
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Michelle Campbell – 265 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Elizabeth Beal – 264 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Wanda McKinney – 69 votes
Republican Ballot
Darlene Ace – 262 votes
Brady Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Callensburg Borough
Mayor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Council – 4-year term
(vote for 4)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Council – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Clarion Borough
Mayor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Jennifer Fulmer Vinson – 232 votes
Republican Ballot
Lexis Twentier – 243 votes
Council – 4-year term
(vote for 4)
Democrat Ballot
Rachel Roberts – 170 votes
Cassie Schwalm – 165 votes
Kirk Jacobson – 153 votes
Krista Geelen – 141 votes
Pete Bauer – 100 votes
Republican Ballot
Keaton MacBeth – 225 votes
Benjamin Aaron – 220 votes
Patty Schmader – 33 votes
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Carla Magrini – 239 votes
Republican Ballot
Carla Magrini – 35 write-in votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election First Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Virginia McKisson – 78 votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election Second Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Pat Hopkins – 7 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Third Second Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Colleen McAleer – 98 votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election First Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Mary Wilson – 92 votes
Inspector of Election Second Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election Third Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Clarion Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Frank M. Wilson – 408 votes
Supervisor – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Patrick Aaron – 134 votes
Republican Ballot
Patrick Aaron – 11 write-in votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Linda Hovis – 381 votes
Auditor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Barry Billetdeaux – 127 votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Laura Heasley – 391 votes
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Sheila Alcorn – 43 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Sheila Alcorn – 243 votes
Patti West – 152 votes
Kristine Lewis – 75 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election First Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Thomas Young – 104 votes
Judge of Election Second Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
susan Sproul – 301 votes
Inspector of Election First Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Robin Cable – 54 votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election Second Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
East Brady Borough
Mayor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Tracy Barnhart Sheakley – 42 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Tracy Sheakley – 61 write-in votes
Council – 4-year term
(vote for 3)
Democrat Ballot
Justin Wagner – 55 votes
Jennifer Spitzer – 37 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Kevin A. Diehm – 59 votes
Jennifer Spitzer – 49 write-in votes
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Kina Fink – 14 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Kina Fink – 102 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Margaret Peggy Wimer – 72 votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Sally Snow – 71 votes
Republican Ballot
Kate Hall – 11 write-in votes
Elk Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Les Wingard – 262 votes
Supervisor – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
John R. Knight Sr. – 239 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Anita Lahr – 18 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Anita Lahr – 175 votes
Deborah E. Keister – 123 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Susan Radaker – 263 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Sheila Rex – 192 votes
Louise Strotman – 81 votes
Foxburg Borough
Mayor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Council – 4-year term
(vote for 4)
Democrat Ballot
Denise Shekell – 17 votes
Republican Ballot
Janie Ganoe – 21 votes
Rebecca Gates – 18 votes
Council – 2-year term
(vote for 2)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Terri Lease – 19 votes
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Farmington Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Chuck Gilbert – 215 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Nancy S. Ochs – 229 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election North Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Jana Wolbert – 39 votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election Central Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Carol A. Hall – 169 votes
Inspector of Election North Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election Central Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Hawthorn Borough
Mayor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Ronald F. Cyphert – 16 votes
Republican Ballot
Ron Cyphert – 12 write-in votes
Council – 4-year term
(vote for 4)
Democrat Ballot
Patti Hanna – 14 votes
Republican Ballot
Terry Beamer – 65 votes
Council – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Emmanuel Marshall – 62 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Georgean Cyphert – 15 votes
Republican Ballot
Georgean Cyphert – 10 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Ted Minich – 78 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Sheryl A. Rockwell – 77 votes
Highland Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Derrick Forbes Jr. – 10 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Ryan Maxwell – 101 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Ken Dworek – 104 votes
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Nancy M. Kadunce – 43 votes
Republican Ballot
Nancy Kadunce – 21 write-in votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Phyllis Morrow – 115 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Linda Pappas – 43 votes
Republican Ballot
Pamela Rapp – 113 votes
Knox Borough
Mayor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Melissa Wolfe – 38 votes
Republican Ballot
Richard L. Cochran – 110 votes
Michael Wise – 48 votes
Council – 4-year term
(vote for 3)
Democrat Ballot
Danielle Fye – 42 votes
Republican Ballot
William L. Henry III – 143 votes
Donald Gutonski – 92 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Timmy L. Cochran – 163 votes
Constable- 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Karen Ashbaugh Price – 155 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
MJ Lijewski – 41 votes
Republican Ballot
Kimberly J. Dine – 161 votes
Knox Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Bradly Ochs – 96 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Linda S. Gatesman – 86 votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Richard A. Baumcratz – 87 votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Betty Baumcratz – 87 votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Licking Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Martin Whitmore – 68 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Bonnie Elder – 71 votes
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Mendy M. Stewart – 73 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Limestone Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Rex B. Cyphert – 83 votes
Republican Ballot
Rex Cyphert – 14 write-in votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Bonnie Aaron – 315 votes
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Donna M. Smith – 326 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Jean Ehrhart – 317 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Madison Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Kelly Himes – 38 write-in votes
Supervisor – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Scott Earley – 28 write-in votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Sandy Early – 24 write-in votes
Auditor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Kathy Peters – 19 write-in votes
Auditor – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Linda Campbell – 13 write-in votes
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Debra Johnson – 136 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Phil Ackerman – 28 write-in votes
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Susan Y. Carnathan – 109 votes
Linda Drayer – 43 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Danyelle Hiles – 94 votes
Carol L. Hagofsky – 48 votes
Millcreek Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Andrew McKisson – 26 votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Vicki Johnson – 10 write-in votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Richard Frost – 64 votes
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Debbie Frampton – 11 write-in votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Joyce Kahle – 69 votes
Monroe Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Steven J. Ketner – 207 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Julie A. Hartley – 200 votes
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Barbara E. Stahlman – 211 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Judy Holt – 56 votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Barbara E. Lerch – 206 votes
New Bethlehem Borough
Mayor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Gordon V. Barrows – 17 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Gordon V. Barrows – 150 votes
Council – 4-year term
(vote for 4)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Don Heeter – 132 votes
Bryan Ruth – 121 votes
Lisa Kerle – 118 votes
Council – 2-year term
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Julie Evans – 13 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Julie Evans – 156 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Darla Hinderliter – 154 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Lori A. Ferringer – 155 votes
Paint Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Emily E. Crain – 100 votes
Republican Ballot
Draig D. Lewis – 195 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Karen Kahle – 200 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Barbara Wright – 196 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Dottie S. Reddinger – 106 votes
Republican Ballot
Linda Gida – 196 votes
Perry Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Larry Morrison – 85 votes
Steve Myers – 25 write-in votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Betty Jean Allen – 18 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Jennifer Pollock – 15 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Jennifer Pollock – 132 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Bonnie L. Jordan – 131 votes
Piney Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Donald A. Wensel – 36 votes
Roger Courson – 17 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Deana McGarity – 14 write-in votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Debra Myers – 10 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Porter Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Jerry Champion – 289 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Elaine S. Wester – 304 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election East Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Patricia Weaver – 18 votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election West Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election East Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election West Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Carol Brocious – 173 votes
Redbank Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Ernie Bowersox – 65 votes
Republican Ballot
Ernie Bowersox – 195 write-in votes
Stephen C. Allison – 101 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Sherry Hornberger – 11 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Sherry Hornberger – 30 write-in votes
Amber Kimmel – 12 write-in votes
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Ron Radaker – 11 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Ronald Radaker – 104 write-in votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election East Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Christine M. Adams – 35 votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election West Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election East Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Trina Smith – 37 votes
Republican Ballot
Mary W. Truitt – 153 votes
Inspector of Election West Precinct – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Richland Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Steven A. Hunsberger – 75 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Kathy Hunsberger – 76 votes
Auditor – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Norma Baum – 13 write-in votes
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Jannie L. Shirey – 79 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Ann Rodgers – 74 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Margaret Studebaker – 63 votes
Rimersburg Borough
Mayor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Timothy G. Yeany – 101 votes
Council – 4-year term
(vote for 4)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Scott Myers – 102 votes
Mark Deemer – 99 votes
Joshua Meeker – 96 votes
Jonathon Best – 83 votes
Council – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Jeff Kaetzel – 103 votes
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Valerie Hile – 117 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Dana Solida – 106 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Janet Troutman – 112 votes
Salem Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Eric B. Sherman – 148 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Kendra Barnett – 139 votes
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Kimberly J. Wyman – 152 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Marcia Rossman – 20 votes
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Steve Hepfl – 152 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
R. Scott Sheffer – 110 votes
Shippenville Borough
Mayor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Eric Sterner – 47 votes
Council – 4-year term
(vote for 4)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Linda H. Duffee – 43 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Sligo Borough
Mayor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Jeremy Shumaker – 12 write-in votes
Council – 4-year term
(vote for 4)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Sherry Laughlin – 66 votes
Charles W. Marsh – 31 votes
Tyler Smith – 12 write-in votes
Eric Kriebel – 10 write-in votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Dianne Conway – 13 write-in votes
Julie Raybuck – 11 write-in votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Kyle Klein – 73 votes
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Debbie McDowell – 75 votes
St Petersburg Borough
Mayor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Vince Forsythe – 13 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Vince Forsythe – 14 write-in votes
Council – 4-year term
(vote for 3)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Thomas J. Courson – 34 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Sue Ann Sheakley – 27 votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
M. Elaine Fisher – 25 votes
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Strattanville Borough
Mayor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Harold Randy Davis – 96 votes
Council – 4-year term
(vote for 4)
Democrat Ballot
Donna Reinsel – 17 votes
Republican Ballot
Robert Bob Rawson – 80 votes
Dusty Davis – 66 votes
LeAnn Bowser – 65 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Peggy Corte – 101 votes
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Patricia Lewis – 103 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Lois Jaquish – 98 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Rebecca Jaquish – 98 votes
Toby Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Thomas D. Gilhousen – 90 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Autumn Shick – 11 write-in votes
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Michele McKinney – 98 votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Kelly Barger – 86 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Marilyn George – 90 votes
Washington Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Thomas G. Maher – 178 votes
Auditor – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Auditor – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Tax Collector – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Beverly Burris – 39 write-in votes
Constable – 6-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Suzanne Daum – 196 votes
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Margaret Siegel – 197 votes
SCHOOL DIRECTORS
AC Valley Region III – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Kelly Terwilliger – 43
Republican Ballot
Kelly Terwilliger – 120 votes
AC Valley Region VI – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Brady Reicht – 11 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Brady Reicht – 12 write-in votes
Clarion Area At Large – 4-year term
(vote for 4)
Democrat Ballot
Braxton A. White – 398 votes
Julie McCormick – 329 votes
John P. Troese – 294 votes
Shane C. Kriebel – 256 votes
Zachary Shekell – 172 votes
Republican Ballot
Shane C. Kriebel – 630 votes
Julie McCormick – 557 votes
Braxton A. White – 522 votes
Zachary Shekell – 515 votes
Clarion Limestone Region I – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Hannah Allison – 130 votes
Gary L. Sproul – 38 votes
Republican Ballot
Gary L. Sproull – 246 votes
Hannah Allison – 144 votes
Timothy E. Keighley – 69 votes
Clarion Limestone Region II – 4-year term
(vote for 2)
Democrat Ballot
Kathy Henry – 74 votes
David Louder – 70 votes
Republican Ballot
Kathy Henry – 250 votes
Christopher Boozer – 240 votes
David Louder – 209 votes
Clarion Limestone Region III – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Bryan D. Howard – 32 votes
Republican Ballot
Bryan D. Howard – 56 votes
Roger G. Powell – 19 votes
Karns City – 4-year term
(vote for 4)
Democrat Ballot
Cari M. Harmon – 60 votes
Domina Nina Hillwig Friel – 59 votes
Tara N. Hackwelder – 12 write-in votes
Republican Ballot
Domina Nina Hillwig Friel – 86 votes
Cari M. Harmon – 70 votes
Robert K. Bray – 48 votes
Tara M. Hackwelder – 12 write-in votes
Karns City – 2-year term
(vote for 2)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Keystone Region I – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Stacey Thompson – 80 votes
Republican Ballot
Stacey Thompson – 307 votes
Keystone Region II – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Randy Burr II – 83 votes
Republican Ballot
Randy Burr II – 332 votes
Keystone Region III – 4-year term
(vote for 2)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
John R. Slagle – 443 votes
Trisha Dixon – 354 votes
North Clarion Region I – 4-year term
(vote for 2)
Democrat Ballot
Thomas Phillips – 114 votes
Republican Ballot
Winfield Lutz – 164 votes
Thomas Phillips – 147 votes
North Clarion Region II – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Rick Best – 95 votes
North Clarion Region III – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner
Republican Ballot
Jeff Barron – 190 votes
Redbank Valley Region II – 4-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Mitchell Blose – 49 votes
Darren Bain – 49 votes
Republican Ballot
Mitchell Blose – 263 votes
Darren Bain – 202 votes
Redbank Valley Region III – 4-year term
(vote for 2)
Democrat Ballot
Linda J. Ferringer – 44 votes
Clay Kenneth – 32 votes
Heidi L. Byers – 30 votes
Carrie L. Adams – 23 votes
Republican Ballot
John Kimmel – 207 votes
Heidi L. Byers – 184 votes
Linda J. Ferringer – 175 votes
Clay Kenneth – 121 votes
Carrie L. Adams – 49 votes
Union At Large – 4-year term
(vote for 4)
Democrat Ballot
Mark Rummel – 139 votes
Adam vogue – 130 votes
Kenneth Walter – 101 votes
John Creese – 90 votes
Republican Ballot
Adam Vogle – 405 votes
Mark Rummel – 397 votes
Kenneth Walter – 295 votes
John Creese – 278 votes
Union At Large – 2-year term
(vote for 1)
Democrat Ballot
Jeff Shirey – 141 votes
Republican Ballot
Jeff Shirey – 454 votes
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.