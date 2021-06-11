 

Clarion County Official Municipal Primary Election Results Released

Friday, June 11, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

election-imageCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Official election results from the 2021 primary election have been released for Clarion County.

Please note: write-in candidates that fall below the 10-vote minimum threshold to make into onto the general election ballot are not listed.

CLARION COUNTY COUNTY OFFICES

Sheriff

Democrat Ballot
Shawn Zerfoss – 166 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Shawn Zerfoss – 4,972 votes

Coroner

Democrat Ballot
Daniel Shingledecker – 150 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Daniel M. Shingledecker – 5,124 votes

Treasurer

Democrat Ballot
Karyn Montana – 116 write-in votes
Kyle McConnell – 31 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Karyn Montana – 3,260 votes
Kyle McConnell – 1,947 votes

DISTRICT JUDGES

District Court 18-3-02

Democrat Ballot
Timothy P. Schill – 538 votes

Republican Ballot
Timothy P. Schill – 1,131 votes

MUNICIPAL OFFICES

Ashland Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Tim Lenhart- 194 votes

Supervisor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Charles E. Chuck Weaver – 166 votes
Adam Courson – 70 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Lane Byers – 224 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Sarah Ace Rex – 225 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Debra Ace – 226 votes

Beaver Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Braiden A. Cochran – 57 votes

Republican Ballot
Brad Switzer – 227 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Darlene Ace – 264 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Michelle Campbell – 265 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Elizabeth Beal – 264 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Wanda McKinney – 69 votes

Republican Ballot
Darlene Ace – 262 votes

Brady Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Callensburg Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Council – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Clarion Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Jennifer Fulmer Vinson – 232 votes

Republican Ballot
Lexis Twentier – 243 votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot
Rachel Roberts – 170 votes
Cassie Schwalm – 165 votes
Kirk Jacobson – 153 votes
Krista Geelen – 141 votes
Pete Bauer – 100 votes

Republican Ballot
Keaton MacBeth – 225 votes
Benjamin Aaron – 220 votes
Patty Schmader – 33 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Carla Magrini – 239 votes

Republican Ballot
Carla Magrini – 35 write-in votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election First Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Virginia McKisson – 78 votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election Second Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Pat Hopkins – 7 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Third Second Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Colleen McAleer – 98 votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election First Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Mary Wilson – 92 votes

Inspector of Election Second Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election Third Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Clarion Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Frank M. Wilson – 408 votes

Supervisor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Patrick Aaron – 134 votes

Republican Ballot
Patrick Aaron – 11 write-in votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Linda Hovis – 381 votes

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Barry Billetdeaux – 127 votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Laura Heasley – 391 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Sheila Alcorn – 43 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Sheila Alcorn – 243 votes
Patti West – 152 votes
Kristine Lewis – 75 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election First Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Thomas Young – 104 votes

Judge of Election Second Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
susan Sproul – 301 votes

Inspector of Election First Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Robin Cable – 54 votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election Second Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

East Brady Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Tracy Barnhart Sheakley – 42 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Tracy Sheakley – 61 write-in votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 3)

Democrat Ballot
Justin Wagner – 55 votes
Jennifer Spitzer – 37 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Kevin A. Diehm – 59 votes
Jennifer Spitzer – 49 write-in votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Kina Fink – 14 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Kina Fink – 102 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Margaret Peggy Wimer – 72 votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Sally Snow – 71 votes

Republican Ballot
Kate Hall – 11 write-in votes

Elk Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Les Wingard – 262 votes

Supervisor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
John R. Knight Sr. – 239 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Anita Lahr – 18 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Anita Lahr – 175 votes
Deborah E. Keister – 123 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Susan Radaker – 263 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Sheila Rex – 192 votes
Louise Strotman – 81 votes

Foxburg Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot
Denise Shekell – 17 votes

Republican Ballot
Janie Ganoe – 21 votes
Rebecca Gates – 18 votes

Council – 2-year term

(vote for 2)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Terri Lease – 19 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Farmington Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Chuck Gilbert – 215 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Nancy S. Ochs – 229 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election North Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Jana Wolbert – 39 votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election Central Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Carol A. Hall – 169 votes

Inspector of Election North Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election Central Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Hawthorn Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Ronald F. Cyphert – 16 votes

Republican Ballot
Ron Cyphert – 12 write-in votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot
Patti Hanna – 14 votes

Republican Ballot
Terry Beamer – 65 votes

Council – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Emmanuel Marshall – 62 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Georgean Cyphert – 15 votes

Republican Ballot
Georgean Cyphert – 10 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Ted Minich – 78 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Sheryl A. Rockwell – 77 votes

Highland Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Derrick Forbes Jr. – 10 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Ryan Maxwell – 101 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Ken Dworek – 104 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Nancy M. Kadunce – 43 votes

Republican Ballot
Nancy Kadunce – 21 write-in votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Phyllis Morrow – 115 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Linda Pappas – 43 votes

Republican Ballot
Pamela Rapp – 113 votes

Knox Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Melissa Wolfe – 38 votes

Republican Ballot
Richard L. Cochran – 110 votes
Michael Wise – 48 votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 3)

Democrat Ballot
Danielle Fye – 42 votes

Republican Ballot
William L. Henry III – 143 votes
Donald Gutonski – 92 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Timmy L. Cochran – 163 votes

Constable- 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Karen Ashbaugh Price – 155 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
MJ Lijewski – 41 votes

Republican Ballot
Kimberly J. Dine – 161 votes

Knox Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Bradly Ochs – 96 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Linda S. Gatesman – 86 votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Richard A. Baumcratz – 87 votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Betty Baumcratz – 87 votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Licking Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Martin Whitmore – 68 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Bonnie Elder – 71 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Mendy M. Stewart – 73 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Limestone Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Rex B. Cyphert – 83 votes

Republican Ballot
Rex Cyphert – 14 write-in votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Bonnie Aaron – 315 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Donna M. Smith – 326 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Jean Ehrhart – 317 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Madison Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Kelly Himes – 38 write-in votes

Supervisor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Scott Earley – 28 write-in votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Sandy Early – 24 write-in votes

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Kathy Peters – 19 write-in votes

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Linda Campbell – 13 write-in votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Debra Johnson – 136 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Phil Ackerman – 28 write-in votes

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Susan Y. Carnathan – 109 votes
Linda Drayer – 43 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Danyelle Hiles – 94 votes
Carol L. Hagofsky – 48 votes

Millcreek Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Andrew McKisson – 26 votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Vicki Johnson – 10 write-in votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Richard Frost – 64 votes

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Debbie Frampton – 11 write-in votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Joyce Kahle – 69 votes

Monroe Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Steven J. Ketner – 207 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Julie A. Hartley – 200 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Barbara E. Stahlman – 211 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Judy Holt – 56 votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Barbara E. Lerch – 206 votes

New Bethlehem Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Gordon V. Barrows – 17 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Gordon V. Barrows – 150 votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Don Heeter – 132 votes
Bryan Ruth – 121 votes
Lisa Kerle – 118 votes

Council – 2-year term

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Julie Evans – 13 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Julie Evans – 156 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Darla Hinderliter – 154 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Lori A. Ferringer – 155 votes

Paint Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Emily E. Crain – 100 votes

Republican Ballot
Draig D. Lewis – 195 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Karen Kahle – 200 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Barbara Wright – 196 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Dottie S. Reddinger – 106 votes

Republican Ballot
Linda Gida – 196 votes

Perry Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Larry Morrison – 85 votes
Steve Myers – 25 write-in votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Betty Jean Allen – 18 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Jennifer Pollock – 15 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Jennifer Pollock – 132 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Bonnie L. Jordan – 131 votes

Piney Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Donald A. Wensel – 36 votes
Roger Courson – 17 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Deana McGarity – 14 write-in votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Debra Myers – 10 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Porter Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Jerry Champion – 289 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Elaine S. Wester – 304 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election East Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Patricia Weaver – 18 votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election West Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election East Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election West Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Carol Brocious – 173 votes

Redbank Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Ernie Bowersox – 65 votes

Republican Ballot
Ernie Bowersox – 195 write-in votes
Stephen C. Allison – 101 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Sherry Hornberger – 11 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Sherry Hornberger – 30 write-in votes
Amber Kimmel – 12 write-in votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Ron Radaker – 11 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Ronald Radaker – 104 write-in votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election East Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Christine M. Adams – 35 votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election West Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election East Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Trina Smith – 37 votes

Republican Ballot
Mary W. Truitt – 153 votes

Inspector of Election West Precinct – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Richland Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Steven A. Hunsberger – 75 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Kathy Hunsberger – 76 votes

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Norma Baum – 13 write-in votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Jannie L. Shirey – 79 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Ann Rodgers – 74 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Margaret Studebaker – 63 votes

Rimersburg Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Timothy G. Yeany – 101 votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Scott Myers – 102 votes
Mark Deemer – 99 votes
Joshua Meeker – 96 votes
Jonathon Best – 83 votes

Council – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Jeff Kaetzel – 103 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Valerie Hile – 117 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Dana Solida – 106 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Janet Troutman – 112 votes

Salem Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Eric B. Sherman – 148 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Kendra Barnett – 139 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Kimberly J. Wyman – 152 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Marcia Rossman – 20 votes

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Steve Hepfl – 152 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
R. Scott Sheffer – 110 votes

Shippenville Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Eric Sterner – 47 votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Linda H. Duffee – 43 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Sligo Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Jeremy Shumaker – 12 write-in votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Sherry Laughlin – 66 votes
Charles W. Marsh – 31 votes
Tyler Smith – 12 write-in votes
Eric Kriebel – 10 write-in votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Dianne Conway – 13 write-in votes
Julie Raybuck – 11 write-in votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Kyle Klein – 73 votes

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Debbie McDowell – 75 votes

St Petersburg Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Vince Forsythe – 13 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Vince Forsythe – 14 write-in votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 3)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Thomas J. Courson – 34 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Sue Ann Sheakley – 27 votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
M. Elaine Fisher – 25 votes

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Strattanville Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Harold Randy Davis – 96 votes

Council – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot
Donna Reinsel – 17 votes

Republican Ballot
Robert Bob Rawson – 80 votes
Dusty Davis – 66 votes
LeAnn Bowser – 65 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Peggy Corte – 101 votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Patricia Lewis – 103 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Lois Jaquish – 98 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Rebecca Jaquish – 98 votes

Toby Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Thomas D. Gilhousen – 90 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Autumn Shick – 11 write-in votes

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Michele McKinney – 98 votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Kelly Barger – 86 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Marilyn George – 90 votes

Washington Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Thomas G. Maher – 178 votes

Auditor – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Auditor – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Tax Collector – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Beverly Burris – 39 write-in votes

Constable – 6-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Suzanne Daum – 196 votes

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Margaret Siegel – 197 votes

SCHOOL DIRECTORS

AC Valley Region III – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Kelly Terwilliger – 43

Republican Ballot
Kelly Terwilliger – 120 votes

AC Valley Region VI – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Brady Reicht – 11 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Brady Reicht – 12 write-in votes

Clarion Area At Large – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot
Braxton A. White – 398 votes
Julie McCormick – 329 votes
John P. Troese – 294 votes
Shane C. Kriebel – 256 votes
Zachary Shekell – 172 votes

Republican Ballot
Shane C. Kriebel – 630 votes
Julie McCormick – 557 votes
Braxton A. White – 522 votes
Zachary Shekell – 515 votes

Clarion Limestone Region I – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Hannah Allison – 130 votes
Gary L. Sproul – 38 votes

Republican Ballot
Gary L. Sproull – 246 votes
Hannah Allison – 144 votes
Timothy E. Keighley – 69 votes

Clarion Limestone Region II – 4-year term

(vote for 2)

Democrat Ballot
Kathy Henry – 74 votes
David Louder – 70 votes

Republican Ballot
Kathy Henry – 250 votes
Christopher Boozer – 240 votes
David Louder – 209 votes

Clarion Limestone Region III – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Bryan D. Howard – 32 votes

Republican Ballot
Bryan D. Howard – 56 votes
Roger G. Powell – 19 votes

Karns City – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot
Cari M. Harmon – 60 votes
Domina Nina Hillwig Friel – 59 votes
Tara N. Hackwelder – 12 write-in votes

Republican Ballot
Domina Nina Hillwig Friel – 86 votes
Cari M. Harmon – 70 votes
Robert K. Bray – 48 votes
Tara M. Hackwelder – 12 write-in votes

Karns City – 2-year term

(vote for 2)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Keystone Region I – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Stacey Thompson – 80 votes

Republican Ballot
Stacey Thompson – 307 votes

Keystone Region II – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Randy Burr II – 83 votes

Republican Ballot
Randy Burr II – 332 votes

Keystone Region III – 4-year term

(vote for 2)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
John R. Slagle – 443 votes
Trisha Dixon – 354 votes

North Clarion Region I – 4-year term

(vote for 2)

Democrat Ballot
Thomas Phillips – 114 votes

Republican Ballot
Winfield Lutz – 164 votes
Thomas Phillips – 147 votes

North Clarion Region II – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Rick Best – 95 votes

North Clarion Region III – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
no candidate, no write-in winner

Republican Ballot
Jeff Barron – 190 votes

Redbank Valley Region II – 4-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Mitchell Blose – 49 votes
Darren Bain – 49 votes

Republican Ballot
Mitchell Blose – 263 votes
Darren Bain – 202 votes

Redbank Valley Region III – 4-year term

(vote for 2)

Democrat Ballot
Linda J. Ferringer – 44 votes
Clay Kenneth – 32 votes
Heidi L. Byers – 30 votes
Carrie L. Adams – 23 votes

Republican Ballot
John Kimmel – 207 votes
Heidi L. Byers – 184 votes
Linda J. Ferringer – 175 votes
Clay Kenneth – 121 votes
Carrie L. Adams – 49 votes

Union At Large – 4-year term

(vote for 4)

Democrat Ballot
Mark Rummel – 139 votes
Adam vogue – 130 votes
Kenneth Walter – 101 votes
John Creese – 90 votes

Republican Ballot
Adam Vogle – 405 votes
Mark Rummel – 397 votes
Kenneth Walter – 295 votes
John Creese – 278 votes

Union At Large – 2-year term

(vote for 1)

Democrat Ballot
Jeff Shirey – 141 votes

Republican Ballot
Jeff Shirey – 454 votes


