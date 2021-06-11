Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Apple Cobbler

This cobbler recipe travels nicely and is perfect for tailgate parties!

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar, divided



1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 cup cold butter, cubed2 eggs1 tablespoon vanilla extract3 to 4 tablespoons milk8 cups peeled tart apples, thinly sliced2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

TOPPING:

1 tablespoon milk

3/4 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

-In a bowl, combine flour, 1/4 cup sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut in butter until crumbly.

-In another bowl, lightly beat eggs and vanilla; add to crumb mixture. With a fork, gently mix in milk to moisten. Stir until dough forms a ball. Press half of the dough into a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish. Chill the remaining dough.

-Toss apples with tapioca, cinnamon, and remaining sugar; place over dough in pan. On a lightly floured surface, roll chilled dough to fit the top of the pan. Place over apples. Brush with milk. Combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle on top. Bake at 350° for 45-50 minutes or until apples are tender and the crust is golden.

