Knox’s Garrett Heath Releases New Folk Single, Album Coming Soon

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Local musician Garrett Heath’s newest folk single “Kingdom Come,” the self-titled track off his upcoming album, was released on June 8.

Garrett Heath is a 2004 Keystone graduate and a 2007 Clarion University graduate who currently resides just outside of Knox with his wife, Autumn, and their five children.

He grew up in a home surrounded by the music of Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, and Neil Young, and started writing his own songs during his college years.

Garrett’s debut album, Whisper in the Dark, sparked a tour of the eastern US in 2013. His music was also featured in “Potential Inertia” a 2014 feature film written and directed by Venango County native Matt Croyle.

His upcoming album, “Kingdom Come,” which was written, recorded, produced in his home studio (Okiejoke Sound) in Knox, steps forward into a world full of potential without forgetting the challenges that brought us here. The album, due out July 30, was mastered by Grammy-winning engineer Pete Lyman (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell).

A pastoral quality wooded in Heath’s rural Pennsylvania roots permeates the song, under bedding a tapestry woven within a lyrical tale of the human condition. The song takes the listener on a journey beaconed by harmonica and marked by acoustic guitar. It’s a search for love that gives meaning and purpose to both the joys and the sorrows.

“Kingdom Come” forms a linchpin to the rest of the album, where Heath explores the formations made throughout life and love, hope, and suffering. “You’ll Find Me” captures mindfulness and the goodness and beauty that surrounds the present moment when our eyes are open to it. There’s growing into the person you’re meant to be on “Rise Up From Your Sleep.” “Leaving” touches on outgrowing a problematic situation with a longing for something truer and deeper.

“Deep down, we’re all looking for something more to fill the void we often feel within,” Heath said.

“We all seem to be looking for something more permanent and true than our current experience of this life, and a way to make sense of the great paradoxes of this beautifully tragic world we miraculously find ourselves in.”

