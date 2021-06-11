Mary Joanne “Jo” Petulla, 83, of Lady Lake Florida, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 9, 2021.

Born in Oil City, PA, on September 28, 1937, to the late Russell Shettler and Dorothy Linehan Shettler. Mary Jo was a graduate of Oil City High School 1955, and on November 5, 1955, she married her high school sweetheart Edward Petulla who survives. They moved in 1994 to Lady Lake, FL, to enjoy retirement.

Being a homemaker and raising 8 children, Mary Jo also enjoyed painting and teaching ceramics. She had a love for movies, and it continued that passion to her children.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Jeanne Ingram of Erie, PA, and her 8 children, Michael Petulla of Coco Beach FL, Lynn (Norm) Morrow of Kennerdell, PA, Natalie McAvoy of St. Louis, MO, James Petulla (Ina) of Malibu CA, Stephen (Nichole) Petulla of San Jose, CA, Leslie Petulla of Broadview Heights, OH, Jennifer (David) Black of Brookville, PA, and Mark Petulla of Los Angeles, CA, and many nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, and her special friend, Buddy.

She is preceded in death by her 2 grandchildren, Jessica Wiser and Jason Petulla, and her sister, Pamela Clarke.

There will be no visitation. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Church, Oil City with burial following at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association in Mary Jo’s memory or to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation 2445 Lane Park Rd. Tavares, FL, 32778.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

