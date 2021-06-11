Prison Board Reviews Work Release Program, COVID Shots, Intermediate Punishment

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The work release program at the Clarion County Prison is slowly re-emerging after being closed due to COVID 19 safety precautions, according to Warden Jeff Hornberger at the Thursday morning meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors.

The jail’s current policy requires inmates who are sentenced by Clarion County Judge Sara Seidle Patton for work release to be fully vaccinated.

“We do have an individual on work release right now,” said Hornberger. “He came in, he was sentenced, and he already had his COVID shots. Everything’s been working well.”

The jail nurse gave Pfizer vaccinations to eight people, and twelve are scheduled for next week, according to Hornberger.

“Ohio is trying to give away 200,000 doses of Johnson this morning and that’s the one shot,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan. “It would allow them to get into work-release faster. Economic Development is trying to do a deal with Walmart to do the Johnson shot, and you could check with them.”

Hornberger said he is in direct contact with Leslie at Clarion Hospital and they usually they have leftovers or have them scheduled.

“That’s how we get everything,” Hornberger added.

“I’m certainly concerned about people participating and choosing if they can,” said Judge Seidle-Patton. “I do like to hear that it seems to be an incentive for people to get vaccinated. I think in a setting like this, it’s more important than just about anywhere that they are vaccinated.”

Hornberger also updated board members on the status of mobile video visitation kiosks in the jail.

Video visitation would allow an inmate to visit with family members through an iPad and the family members stationed at a kiosk or from a remote location. The concept was first considered when no in-person visitations were allowed because of COVID concerns.

“The video company was in here two weeks ago, worked for two straight days, and we have not passed anything out yet. They still have some technical issues from the testing and it’s still on hold right now.”

Family members are also now allowed a half an hour in-person visit. Those visits have gone well.

The request to replace a mechanical dishwater in the facility has stalled.

“We anticipated the dishwasher was going to be installed by the end of May, but they called me on Monday, and they had to come in and get one last measurement,” said Hornberger. “We should be getting it in the next couple of weeks, but there are no guarantees. We do not have it yet. The other one’s still chopping along, but not very well.”

Hornberger also reported on a discussion with the prison safety committee about the possible repair of the public parking lot.

“We have asked about the condition of our parking lot because it has not been sealed for many years. We are going to research it.”

Tharan suggested checking on the entire process, whether it’s digging out and repairing the places that are really bad or the whole thing, and get various options.

Judge Seidle-Patton said she planned a new monthly report to the board on Intermediate Punishment.

“When we do sentences, we call it probation with restrictive conditions. and it could include ordering someone with things like work release or house arrest. We get a grant for that program and they call it our IP (Intermediate Punishment) grant. Part of that grant is that you’re supposed to be making a regular report to prison board about those alternative sanctions that would be used in a place in place of incarceration.”

Warden’s Report

• The average population of the jail during May was 59.16 and as of June 9, the population included 14 females, 46 males, and three temporary transfers.

• During May 11 inmates were seen by the counselor, four inmates were under suicide watch, and 14 inmates were seen by the psychiatrist.

• Forty inmates were seen by the jail nurse, 43 inmates were seen by Seneca Medical, one inmate went to an outside doctor in the county, three inmates were seen at the ER, one inmate went to Women’s Health, four inmates went to a dentist, one COVID-19 test was performed, and nine inmates received their first dose of Pfizer COVID vaccine. Under security review, there were nine misconduct reviews and three grievance reviews.

• The warden’s report showed the budget at 35 percent.

