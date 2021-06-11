Say What?!: Golden Retriever Gives Woodchuck a Ride to Shore in Massachusetts Lake

HICKORY HILLS LAKE, Ma. – A woman visiting a Massachusetts lake with her dog captured video when the canine picked up an unexpected passenger in the water it happened to be a woodchuck.

Wally, a 2-year-old golden retriever, gave his new friend a ride back to shore, where the two said their goodbyes.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.