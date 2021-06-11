 

SPONSORED: Take a Tour of Sweet Basil’s Newly Renovated Restaurant with Owner Jason Conley!

Friday, June 11, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Take a tour of Sweet Basil’s newly renovated restaurant with Owner Jason Conley.

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar has completed converting their buffet area into a station for the servers. Also, a new carry-out counter was created to help customers get a better product in a shorter time.

Stop in soon to see the changes for yourself.

Dining Room Hours:

Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The restaurant is not taking reservations at this time.

Carry-out and curbside services are also available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.

The Bar Is Open. Late-Night Food Available Until 10!

Sweet Basil’s bar is open on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday.

Happy Hour is Monday through Friday 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.!

Late-night food is available at the bar until 10:00 p.m., Monday thru Saturday.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.

