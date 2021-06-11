SPONSORED: Take a Tour of Sweet Basil’s Newly Renovated Restaurant with Owner Jason Conley!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Take a tour of Sweet Basil’s newly renovated restaurant with Owner Jason Conley.
Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar has completed converting their buffet area into a station for the servers. Also, a new carry-out counter was created to help customers get a better product in a shorter time.
Stop in soon to see the changes for yourself.
Dining Room Hours:
Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The restaurant is not taking reservations at this time.
Carry-out and curbside services are also available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.
The Bar Is Open. Late-Night Food Available Until 10!
Sweet Basil’s bar is open on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday.
Happy Hour is Monday through Friday 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.!
Late-night food is available at the bar until 10:00 p.m., Monday thru Saturday.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.