SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Hold ‘Summer Bash’ This Sunday

Friday, June 11, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanango-summer-bashRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Joim Wanango Country Club for a “Summer Bash” featuring the band “Lawyers, Guns, and Money” this Sunday, June 13th.

The event will be held in the pool area and is open to members and their guests only.

Members- Free Entry
Guest Fee- $10/person

V.I.P. Table for 8- $100 (does not include admission for guest fees- tables will be close to the band)

Let Wanango Country Club know you’re coming. Please call 814-676-8133 and use option #3 to reserve our V.I.P. table early.

wanango-summer-bash-big

wanango-dad
CELEBRATE DAD!

Join Wanango Country Club on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20th, for a “Grill & Chill” on the Porch!

Outdoor or Indoor Seatings from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cost:
$22.99 – Adult
$12.99 – Children ages 5 – 12
Children 4 and under are free
Plus 6% PA Sales Tax, Gratuity Appreciated

Menu:

  • BBQ Chicken
  • Asian BBQ Glazed Shrimp Skewers
  • Assorted Sausages & Hot Dogs
  • Seasoned Potato Wedges
  • Mac ‘n’ Cheese
  • Baked Beans
  • Corn on the Cob
  • Assorted Cold Salads
  • Assorted Breads
  • Cookies & Pies

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Reservations Required
Please call 814-676-8133 Option #3 or email [email protected] to make a reservation.

Stop in our Pro Shop and get dad some Wanango Golf Gear.

wanango-shirts

wanango-clubs

wanango-bags

Gift Certificates are also available!
Pro Shop Phone: 814.676.8133 option 1

Be sure to satisfy your wing craving on Mondays and your taco dependence on Thursdays at Wanango Country Club.

wanango monday specialsMonday nights you can enjoy the All You Can Eat Boneless Wing Buffet from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bud Light pitchers are also just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

wanango tacoOn Thursdays, Wanango Country Club offers $3.99 tacos all day and Bud Light pitchers for just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Check out Wanango Country Club’s Facebook page for Friday and Saturday’s specials which include the “Weekend Catch,” Prime Rib Saturday, delicious appetizers, desserts, and drink specials!

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

wanango-fairway


