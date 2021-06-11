Strattanville Woman Charged With Hitting, Scratching Victim Due Back in Court Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Strattanville woman who allegedly struck and scratched a victim during a dispute is due back in court next week.

Court documents indicate 50-year-old Crystal Renee Zacherl is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Strattanville in early April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, Crystal Zacherl and a known female victim got into an argument that turned physical at a location on Pine Street in Strattanville, Clarion County.

During the argument, Zacherl struck the victim in the face causing swelling and a laceration on her lip. The victim also had scratches and bruises on her arm from being struck and scratched during the altercation, the complaint states.

Zacherl was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:45 p.m. on April 8.

