A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then isolated showers after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then isolated showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

