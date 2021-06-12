Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Shortcake

Make some family memories by creating this recipe together!

Ingredients

2/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup shortening



1 large egg, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract1/4 teaspoon salt1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 cup whole milk1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped1-1/2 quarts fresh or frozen strawberries, sliced

Directions

-In a bowl, cream sugar and shortening. Add egg and vanilla; beat well. Combine dry ingredients and add alternately with milk to the creamed mixture. Spread in a greased 9-in. square baking pan. Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes. Cool on wire rack.

-Cut into nine servings. Split each serving horizontally and fill with whipped cream and strawberries. Replace top of cake; garnish with a dollop of whipped cream and more berries. Serve immediately.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.