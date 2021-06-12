East Forest School Uses Highmark Foundation Grant to Purchase Bicycles

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – East Forest School was awarded the Highmark Foundation Grant this year.

(Pictured: Students Taylor Oliver, Jacob Cotherman, Jacob Healy, Matthew Ziegler, and Harmony Fike enjoying the use of the bikes purchased by the grant.)

The school used the grant funding to purchase bicycles for the students to use during their gym classes.

Students will continue to learn about bicycle safety and be able to use the bikes on the 4 Seasons Trail and around the school.

