 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

East Forest School Uses Highmark Foundation Grant to Purchase Bicycles

Saturday, June 12, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_1892FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – East Forest School was awarded the Highmark Foundation Grant this year.

(Pictured: Students Taylor Oliver, Jacob Cotherman, Jacob Healy, Matthew Ziegler, and Harmony Fike enjoying the use of the bikes purchased by the grant.)

The school used the grant funding to purchase bicycles for the students to use during their gym classes.

Students will continue to learn about bicycle safety and be able to use the bikes on the 4 Seasons Trail and around the school.

IMG_1889

IMG_1890


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.