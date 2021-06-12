Forest Service Accepting Public Comments on Reroute of the North Country National Scenic Trail – Amsler Spring

WARREN, Pa. (EYT) — The USDA Forest Service is accepting public comments on a proposal to reroute approximately 815 feet of the North Country National Scenic Trail north of Amsler Spring in Warrant 5138, Jenks Township, Forest County.

This section of trail climbs a small saddle between two high points above Salmon Creek. The north ridge that creates the saddle has slopes of five percent or less, which results in a chronically wet trail with little opportunity for drainage.

This results in saturated soils and standing water the length of the trail. Attempts to drain water off the trail have been unsuccessful because the ridge is too level to drain.

The proposed action is to reroute the trail uphill of the saturated section to increase the ability to drain the trail corridor.

For more information, a scoping document is available for download at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60191. Printed copies are available upon request.

Comments may be submitted at any time but would be most helpful if received by June 25, 2021.

If you would like more information, please contact District Ranger Rob Fallon at 814-927-5799 or [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.