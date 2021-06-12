Knights of Columbus Makes Donation to Immaculate Conception Parish School

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Knights of Columbus Council 7549 recently made a generous donation to Immaculate Conception Parish School.

For the 2021/2022 school year, the Knights of Columbus Council 7549 donated $7,500.00 in scholarship money to help with tuition at Immaculate Conception Parish School.

This donation will assist 15 families in providing a faith-based education for their children.

Submitted by ICCLARION

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.