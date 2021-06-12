 

Lawrence & Margaret Gatesman Celebrate 50 Years of Marriage

Saturday, June 12, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Peg-and-Larry-AnniversaryLawrence and Margaret (Hoover) Gatesman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today, Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The happy couple wed on June 12, 1971, at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda.

Submitted by Lori Gatesman.

Anniversary announcements are a free service brought to you by exploreClarion.com.

To submit an anniversary announcement, email [email protected]


