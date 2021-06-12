 

Michael J. Traister

Saturday, June 12, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-438EDm4hPgXy (1)Michael J. Traister, of Grove City formerly of Rimersburg passed peacefully in Butler Memorial Hospital on Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2021, following a short battle with cancer. He was 44.

Michael was born in Morristown, NJ, on November 18, 1976, to John D. and Sandra B. (Fretz) Traister. He married Ashlee E. Henry on November 6, 2010.

Michael was a member of Rimersburg Methodist Church and he attended Grove City Alliance Church with his family.

He was a graduate of Union High School, Rimersburg and Penn State University with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Michael is an operations manager at Wabtec, Grove City, formerly General Electric Corp.

He is survived by his wife, Ashlee; a daughter, Addy both at home; his parents, John and Sandy Traister, Rimersburg; a sister, Kelly Minick, New Bethlehem, PA, and his twin brother, Russ Traister and wife, Yvonne Chao, Pittsburgh. Nieces and nephews also survive. His grandparents preceded Michael in death.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Grove City Alliance Church, 845 N. Liberty Road, Grove City, PA, 16127

Funeral Service: Grove City Alliance Church, 845 N. Liberty Road, Grove City, PA, on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM.

Visitation Hours: Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 4 to 7:00 PM

Burial: Rimersburg Cemetery.


