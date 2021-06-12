Robert D. Winger, Sr., 81, affectionately known to many as either “Cowboy” or “Bob”, a resident of 225 Lamberton Street, Franklin died peacefully at 1:50 AM Friday, June 11, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.

He was born July 21, 1939, in Oil City, a beloved son of the late Paul R. Winger, Sr. and Doris E. Dittman Winger.

Following high school, he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War era as a member of the U.S. Army. For service to his country he was awarded The Good Conduct Medal, The National Defense Service Medal, The Vietnam Service Medal, The Vietnam Campaign Medal and The Expert Infantry Badge.

Following his honorable discharge from duty, Bob worked as a heavy equipment mechanic with the former State Equipment Company in Franklin until his retirement.

He was a member of Franklin Lodge #83 Loyal Order of Moose.

Cowboy enjoyed socializing with his friends and shooting pool at The Corner Pocket in Franklin. He also enjoyed fishing and his vast Lionel Train collection. He looked forward to spending as much quality time as he could as a proud grandfather to his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

He is survived by his children: Krista K. Borger and her husband, Dave; Roberta J. “Bobbi” Lowrie and her husband, Robert; and Robert D. “Rob” Winger, Jr. all of Franklin; and Lori L. Winger and her fiancé, Jerry Lowers of Parker; in addition to his beloved grandchildren: Jon Gibson; Tessa and Hannah Borger; Brandon Winger; Cody Lowrie; Deserea Winger; Scott Cozad; Jamison Winger; and Andrea Seeker.

Also surviving is his brother, Donald E. Winger of Pueblo, CO; and his sister, Judy Saeli of Franklin; “Cowboy’s” extended family at The Corner Pocket, most notably his favorite bartenders: Pat and Theo; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Paul R. “Dick” Winger, Jr. and Thomas E. Winger; and by his brother-in-law, Joseph G. Saeli, Jr.

Friends may call Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. A memorial service will be conducted Monday evening at 6:45 PM in the funeral home by members of Franklin Lodge #83 Loyal Order of Moose for their deceased brother.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 1 PM in the funeral home with Chaplain David Miles of The Heartland Hospice, officiating. Full military burial honors will be accorded at the graveside, immediately following at Franklin Cemetery by members of The V.E.T.S. Funeral Honor Guard of Franklin.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in his name to either: The Heartland Hospice, by visiting heartlandhospice.com; or to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

