Say What?!: Otter Found Hiding in Engine of Parked Car in Scotland

EDINBURGH, Scotland – Animal rescuers in Scotland responded to an unusual situation when a resident discovered an otter was hiding in the engine compartment under the hood of their car.

The rescuers opened up the hood of the car to extract the otter, but the animal, apparently spooked by its would-be helpers, wriggled free of the vehicle’s engine and ran off without assistance.

