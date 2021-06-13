A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Scattered showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Isolated showers between 8am and 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

