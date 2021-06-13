Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lobster Rolls

Create these truly authentic lobster rolls today!

Ingredients

1 cup chopped celery

1/3 cup mayonnaise



2 tablespoons lemon juice1/2 teaspoon dill weed5 cups cubed cooked lobster meat (about 4 small lobsters)8 hoagie rolls, split and toasted

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the celery, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and dill weed. Gently stir in lobster. Serve on rolls.

