Clarion Veterans Affairs Offers Links to Veteran Benefits, Health Care

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Veterans Affairs was in the spotlight earlier this week for the work session meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

Clarion County has 4,900 active records in its system and offers many services that are not often apparent to the general public.

“Judy Zerbe, our director of Veterans Affairs, is here to talk a little bit about the many services in her department that she offers,” said Commissioner Wayne Brosius.

Judy Zerbe (pictured above), now in her 27th year of working for Clarion County veterans, said many of the services are related to health benefits.

“Under the health care system, most of the qualified ones receive free treatment, and some of them have to pay very small copays,” said Zerbe.

Health care is generally available to veterans who served during a time of war. In addition to World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, anyone who served from 1990 is now considered a wartime veteran. The 1990 designation covers all of the Persian Gulf conflicts such as Iraq and Afghanistan and is covered under VA benefits.

Every county in the state of Pennsylvania is required to have a VA office, but veterans are not limited to one county.

“You can go to any county in the state of Pennsylvania,” Zerbe said. “With national training, we could file a claim anywhere in the United States. I have filed cases in Maryland, Oregon, and New Jersey.”

In terms of treatment, VA hospitals in Western Pennsylvania are located in Altoona, Butler, and Pittsburgh, along with a VA Clinic near the Clarion Mall.

“As far as establishing themselves, veterans can go into any VA office with their discharge papers, and the office will set them up with a digital account. And then they’re in the Federal VA system.”

There are a lot of health problems among veterans, according to Zerbe.

In addition to the aging veterans of WWII and Korea, there are many cases of Agent Orange with Vietnam-era veterans.

“Even the younger vets now coming back are having health issues with the burn pits and the anti-malaria drugs and the anthrax vaccines.

“It seems that there are very few jobs in the military anymore that you’re not exposed to something that can potentially harm.”

The VA continues to review claims and is now including some related ailments such as Parkinson’s and some disabilities that were claimed from Desert Storm.

“They are kind of loosening the reins, too,” continued Zerbe. “There are some new things that they’re looking at where you have been exposed to chemical agents, like the mechanics that worked and handled it, absorbing it into their skin.”

Even the Blue Water Navy (BWN) Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019 (PL 116-23) extended the presumption of herbicide exposure, such as Agent Orange, to veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975.

“It was supposed to start in January of this year, but with COVID, things got kind of backed up. They are now processing the Blue Water claims if you were within 12 miles offshore. Because of the drift patterns, the Agent Orange actually flowed out that 12 miles. That’s where they’re saying it flowed out to, plus the fact that vehicles that were on land drove through the water, and they contaminated the water with the Agent Orange, and they figure it wouldn’t dissipate until it got about 12 miles out.”

The VA also acknowledges PTSD and other psychological issues.

“They can get treatment here at our clinic,” said Zerbe. “We have telecom counseling for them and connect them on the computer with a counselor. That keeps them from having to drive to Butler, which can sometimes escalate their PTSD. We found that allowing them to do it here at the clinic seems to kind of keep them a little calmer about it, and they’re more willing to participate.

“That includes sexual trauma and sexual assault of males. It’s something that happens and doesn’t matter where you’re at, and nobody is exempt.”

County Benefits:

In addition to federal and state benefits, Clarion County also offers the following benefits.

Burial Benefits:

$100.00 for veterans – $75.00 for widows.

(These benefits are only paid for wartime service veterans or their widows.)

Headstone Benefits:

$100.00 toward a private headstone purchase (wartime service veterans or their widows) or the setting of the FREE Government headstone (all veterans).

$50.00 toward the cutting of the death date on the veteran’s private headstone (wartime service veterans only).

Burial of Remains:

The department assists in making arrangements for veterans’ remains to be interred if there is no family.

Burial of Records:

The office maintains veterans’ burial records for the county and the state.

Flags:

The office obtains and distributes grave flags and flag holders for veteran graves within the county for Memorial Day each year.

Contact Information:

Veterans Affairs

Administrative Bldg, Room 108

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Telephone: 814-226-4000

Fax: 814-226-4906

