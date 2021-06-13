 

Everett L. Kerns

Sunday, June 13, 2021 @ 06:06 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-euNXte4H947Bk (1)Everett L. Kerns, 88, of Tionesta, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.

He was born on October 20, 1932, in Lucinda, PA, to the late Albert and Ada G. (Cunningham) Kerns.

Everett attended Farmington High School, he then served his country in the United States Army from 1952-1954, as a Corporal as his highest rank. Upon being discharged from the Army he married the love of his life, Della L. Potts, on February 2, 1956, in Cumberland, MD.

During Everett’s working years, he worked as a mechanic, at Marienville Glass Plant, as a janitor for North Clarion School District, and a cabinet maker at Kahle’s Kitchen. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, reading westerns, doing search and find puzzles, and most of all loved spending time with his family.

Everett is survived by his children: Everett A. Kerns and his wife Jenny, of Leeper and Della Diane Harbaugh and her husband Gary, of Tionesta; granddaughters: Kimberly Baumcratz and her husband Bernard, of Rimersburg and Jennal Kerns, of Leeper; siblings: Ray Kerns, of Tionesta, Nora O’Hara, of Clarion, Josephine Breniman, of Clarion, and John Kerns, of Tionesta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two children, and five brothers and sisters.

At the request of Everett, there will be a private viewing and funeral service for his family with Rev. Jodi Poorman, as officiant, at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc., Leeper, PA. Interment will take place at Amity Lutheran Cemetery in Newmansville.

In lieu of flowers the family askes that memorial donations be made to the Washington Twp Volunteer Fire Department, 19877 Route 208, Fryburg, PA 16326, Tionesta Ambulance Service, 648 Elm St., Tionesta, PA, 16353, or Tionesta Library, 156 Elms St., Tionesta, PA, 16353.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.


