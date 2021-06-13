Featured Local Job: Executive Director
A private non-profit human service agency in Clarion, Pa is recruiting qualified applicants for the position of Executive Director.
Tasks include establishing goals and priorities, day to day supervision, personnel management, administering contracts, grant writing, coordination of services with other service providers, developing an annual budget, responsible for promoting the agency to the public, advocating for the agency’s consumers, reviewing fiscal reports, and other duties as needed.
Qualifications:
- Knowledge of the human services field, particularly developmental disabilities & mental health disabilities
- Understanding budgets and how to prepare
- Ability to plan, organize, and direct agency staff
- Ability to exercise good judgement
- Keeping up with county, state, and federal policies and procedures and disseminating the policies and how they apply to agency
- Ability to evaluate staff and program effectiveness
- Ability to establish a good working relationship with consumers, staff, other agencies, and the public
- Ability to communicate both orally and written
- Clean criminal history and good driving record
- Bachelors or Master’s degree in social services, education or related field required and at least 5 years of experience in human services or related field
Salary & Benefits:
Salary discussion begins at $35,000 + per year, based on review and discussion of experience and qualifications. Benefits include vacation pay, personal days, sick days, vision insurance, dental insurance, and individual’s hospitalization.
Resumes must address all the requirements listed above. Three letters of recommendation are required: one from a current or former employer, one personal, and one community. Please include copies of degrees and clearances. Preferred response by June 25, 2021. The tentative start date for the position is August 1.
Resumes may be mailed to:
Clarion Vocational Services
214 South 7th Avenue
Clarion, Pa 16214
Or email to: [email protected]
