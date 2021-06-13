Hearing for Area Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Two Victims Set for Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for an area man who allegedly threatening to kill a woman and a man.

Court documents indicate 32-year-old Jeffrey Charles Gadley, of Cranberry, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:15 a.m. on June 15.

He faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Ashland township in late May.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, Jeffrey Gadley reportedly made comments to his family that he was going to shoot and kill a known female victim.

He also allegedly threatened to kill the victim’s boyfriend, as well, the complaint indicates.

Gadley was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 30.

