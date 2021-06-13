North Clarion Class of 1971 Alumni Present Two Scholarship Awards

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion High School’s Class of 1971 alumni recently presented two scholarship awards to 2021 graduates.

[Pictured above: (left to right) 1971 alumnus Dan Gordon with scholarship recipients Madison Cohlhepp and Reed Bell.]

At this year’s North Clarion awards ceremony, North Clarion Alumni scholarship awards were presented to Reed Bell, the 2021 Valedictorian, and Madison Cohlhepp, the top Career Tech student.

The awards were presented by Dan Gordon and Anna Mae (Ann) Smerkar, members of the Class of 1971.

Dan Gordon had initiated the scholarship effort in 2018 proposing an award to the Valedictorian on the 50th anniversary of his own graduation.

After a successful career, Gordon wanted to give back to the community. He discussed the scholarship with fellow alumni and school officials, and the idea expanded into developing an endowment, so all future NCHS valedictorians would be eligible for a scholarship. As he discussed the idea with local business leaders the idea expanded again to include the top student on the Career Technical path at North Clarion. Local businesses were looking for graduates from technical and trade schools to help support their businesses.

An endowment is a donation to a non-profit institution – in this case to the North Clarion Foundation to fund academic scholarships. Most endowments are designed to provide a permanent source of income by keeping the original amount invested and using only the interest to pay out to the awards.

Gordon proposed the minimum annual award from the North Clarion Alumni Scholarship would be $500.00. The endowment would need to reach $12,500.00 in value to fund the award. This could take some time. To fund the scholarship, he first reached out to fellow classmates for donations. Several were interested in donating. This sparked an idea to challenge other classes to fund individual annual awards as the endowment was being built. The Classes of 1969, 1970, 1971, and 1972 were challenged to fund individual annual “Challenge” awards for the Valedictorian and top Career Tech student.

The Class of 1969 was the first to take the challenge and donated over $1,000.00 for the first Alumni Award in 2019. Last year after seeing the challenges 2020 graduates faced due to the pandemic, the Class of 1970 donated over $4,500.00 to the scholarship fund and awarded two $1,000.00 scholarships.

This year, the Class of 1971 rose to the challenge the Class of 1970 put before them and responded admirably raising over $5,200.00 in donations. Gordon and Smerkar were proud to present those two $1,000.00 awards on behalf of their class. The remainder of the class donations went to the Endowment and with those contributions, the endowment has not reached its minimum to start awarding scholarships in 2023. This is a unique proposition; there are no similar scholarships offered by high school alumni groups in the state.

To bring full circle, Gordon, the Valedictorian of the Class of 1971 was this year’s commencement speaker at the North Clarion graduation ceremony in May. This was almost 50 years to the date since he last spoke at graduation. His topic was Perseverance.

To raise funds for the scholarship, donations letters are sent out to three or four alumni classes each year. The other method of raising funds was a summer golf tournament. Unfortunately, again this year was it canceled again due to the Covid-19.

The endowment is being managed through the North Clarion Foundation. Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to North Clarion Foundation – Alumni Scholarship, 10439 Route 36, Tionesta, PA 16353.

For more information or to donate to the fund, visit North Clarion’s website www.northclarion.org or send an email to [email protected]

