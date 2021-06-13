 

Paul G. Morgan, Jr.

Sunday, June 13, 2021 @ 06:06 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-aOBtcVF9jV2DY2H (1)Paul G. Morgan, Jr., 82, of Kittanning, went home to be with Jesus on Friday evening, June 11, 2021.

Born on May 27, 1939, in Vandergrift, he was the son of the late Paul G. and Dorothy M. (Doverspike) Morgan, Sr.

Paul worked in the ship yard in Newport News, Virginia building aircraft carriers. He was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton, Virginia.

He was married on August 7, 1971, to Carol A. (Shirey) Morgan and she survives. He is also survived by two sons, Tim Morgan and his wife, Gretchen of Newport News, VA, and Jeff Morgan and his wife, Meredith of Knightdale, NC., nine grandchildren, Kaylin, Ian, Nathan, Luke, Ben, Grace, Jacob, Caleb, and Isaac, and a sister, Deborah Shreckengost and her husband, Dennis of Fairmount City.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Joanne North.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor David Shay officiating. Interment will be in the New Salem Cemetery, Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


