Ruloff E. “Rudy” Neiswonger, 87, of Fairmount City, passed away on Thursday afternoon, June 10, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on August 26, 1933, in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Ruloff S. and Catherine H. (Toner) Neiswonger.

Rudy was married on November 25, 1955, to Patricia L. (Bailey) Neiswonger and she preceded him in death on November 6, 1999.

He served his country during the Korean War with the U S Army from June 11, 1953, to May 12, 1955. He was a self- employed carpenter who enjoyed making things from wood and woodworking.

He is survived by four children, Deborah Day and her husband, Russell of Bradenton, Florida, Pam Bussard and her husband, Denny, of New Bethlehem, Lyle “Bud” Neiswonger and his wife, Judy, of Mayport, and Vicki Greenawalt and her husband, Terry, of Clarion, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, three sisters, Eva Jane Minich of Mayport, Verna Ann Sigworth of East Brady, and Roberta Jean Mattis of Arizona, and a long- time companion, Barbara Vlassich of Fairmount City.

In addition to his parents and wife, Patricia, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mack Neiswonger, and a sister, Stella Reeder.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Randy Hopper officiating.

Interment will take place in the Middle Run Cemetery, Fairmount City.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

