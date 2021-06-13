All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bob Wareham
Bob Wareham served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Robert Martin Wareham
Born: December 31, 1935
Died: May 13, 2021
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Bob was a United States Army Veteran, serving in Korea.
He also served the community through his memberships with the Edenburg Presbyterian Church in Knox and the Knox Lions Club. In addition, he served as a Boy Scout Master Leader.
He was laid to rest in the Knox Union Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.