SPONSORED: Narcan Drive-Thru to be Held by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission
Sunday, June 13, 2021 @ 12:06 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will be distributing Narcan during a drive-thru event on Wednesday, June 23, at Gumtown Park.
Instructions for Naloxone administration will be provided.
To be in compliance with CDC guidelines, they ask that you remain in your vehicle.
This FREE event will take place on Wednesday, June 23, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem.
For more information, please visit www.AICDAC.org or call 814-226-6350.
