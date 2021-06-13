 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Narcan Drive-Thru to be Held by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission

Sunday, June 13, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

AICDAC-Narcan-Drve-thru-SAFNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will be distributing Narcan during a drive-thru event on Wednesday, June 23, at Gumtown Park.

Instructions for Naloxone administration will be provided.

To be in compliance with CDC guidelines, they ask that you remain in your vehicle.

This FREE event will take place on Wednesday, June 23, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem.

For more information, please visit www.AICDAC.org or call 814-226-6350.

AICDAC-Narcan-Drve-thru


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.