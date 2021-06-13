 

U.S. Army’s 246th Birthday Celebration to Be Held Tomorrow at Veterans Memorial Park

Sunday, June 13, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Veterans Memorial Park ClarionCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The U.S. Army Clarion Recruiting Company is inviting the community to participate in a celebration of the U.S. Army’s 246th Birthday on Monday, June 14.

The special event is scheduled to take place at 11:00 a.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park in downtown Clarion.

The guest speaker for the event will be LTC Wayne Sodowsky.

The event will include cutting of an Army birthday cake, done by the oldest and youngest member using a sword, as well as lunch and a meet-and-greet with local veterans.


