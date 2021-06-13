 

William Patrick “Pat” Conners

Sunday, June 13, 2021 @ 06:06 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

William Patrick “Pat” Conners, 82, of Fairmount City, passed away Friday afternoon, June 11, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness. Born on December 2, 1938, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Margaret Annabelle (Sinclair) Conners.

Pat attended Juniata College and Pitt. He worked for Signal Financial Corporation for 37 years and went from trainee to vice president to president of the company. He was the first chairman and president of the Redbank Valley Community Center and was honored by the New Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce with the Lifetime Achievement Award. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion and was also a staunch conservative republican. Pat was also the CEO and partner of Fiduciary Funding out of Tallahassee, FL and a member of the board of directors for T.A. Title Company in Media, PA.

He was married on October 3, 1959, to Deanna (Zduniak) Conners and she survives. He is also survived by four children, Jenny Ann Conners of Moon Township, Patrick Joseph Conners, Sr. and his wife, Eileen, of Fairmount City, Christine Conners Lacey and her husband, Kevin, of Diamond Bar, California, and Sean Conners of Fairmount City, eight grandchildren, Erin Jane, Patrick Joseph, Jr., Ryan, Jeremy, Casey, Philip, Maureen, and Max, one great grandson, Atticus, and a brother, Ronald Conners of Newton Falls, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Tim Conners.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding. Entombment will be held in the Calvary Cemetery mausoleum in Punxsutawney.

Memorial donations may be made in Pat’s honor to the Passavant Memorial Homes, 163 Thorn Hill Road, Warrendale, PA, 15086.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


