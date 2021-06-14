 

Monday, June 14, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 3pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.


