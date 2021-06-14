Area Man Involved in Crash on Route 28/66

BOGGS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was involved in a crash that occurred on State Route 28/66 on Friday morning.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:43 a.m. on Friday, June 11, on State Route 28/66, at its intersection with State Route 1027, in Boggs Township, Armstrong County.

Police say the collision involved 18-year-old Damian C. Yount, of Dayton, and 59-year-old Stephen T. Timko, of Sarver.

According to police, Yount was stopped on State Route 1027 in a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup attempting to turn left onto State Route 28/66, and Timko was traveling north on Route 28/66 in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. Yount thought that Timko was going to turn right onto State Route 1027, and he began to turn onto State Route 28/66. His vehicle was struck on the rear driver’s side by Timko’s vehicle.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

