 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Area Man Involved in Crash on Route 28/66

Monday, June 14, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsBOGGS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was involved in a crash that occurred on State Route 28/66 on Friday morning.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:43 a.m. on Friday, June 11, on State Route 28/66, at its intersection with State Route 1027, in Boggs Township, Armstrong County.

Police say the collision involved 18-year-old Damian C. Yount, of Dayton, and 59-year-old Stephen T. Timko, of Sarver.

According to police, Yount was stopped on State Route 1027 in a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup attempting to turn left onto State Route 28/66, and Timko was traveling north on Route 28/66 in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. Yount thought that Timko was going to turn right onto State Route 1027, and he began to turn onto State Route 28/66. His vehicle was struck on the rear driver’s side by Timko’s vehicle.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.