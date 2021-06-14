Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Odie

This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Odie.

Odie is an adult male Boxer & Pit Bull Terrier mix.

He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.

It is preferred that Odie’s new home be one without other dogs, cats, or children.

Tri-County Animal Rescue Center says that Odie is “loving and friendly.”

For more information on Odie, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]g.

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.