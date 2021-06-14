 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Pretzel Dessert

Monday, June 14, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This strawberry pretzel dessert will disappear quickly at any family picnic!

Ingredients

2 cups crushed pretzels (about 8 ounces)
3/4 cup butter, melted

3 tablespoons sugar

FILLING:
2 cups whipped topping
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar

TOPPING:
2 packages (3 ounces each) strawberry gelatin
2 cups boiling water
2 packages (16 ounces each) frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawed
Optional: Additional whipped topping and pretzels

Directions

-In a bowl, combine the pretzels, butter and sugar. Press into an ungreased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

-For filling, in a small bowl, beat whipped topping, cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Spread over pretzel crust. Refrigerate until chilled.

-For topping, dissolve gelatin in boiling water in a large bowl. Stir in sweetened strawberries; chill until partially set. Carefully spoon over filling. Chill until firm, 4-6 hours. Cut into squares; if desired, serve with additional whipped topping and pretzels.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with "Clarion County Recipe of the Day" as the subject.


