Dolores J. Hastings

Dolores Hastings, 79, of Cochranton passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born in, Wayne Township, Armstrong County on July 19, 1941; a daughter of Carl Eugene and Jean Catherine Snyder McIntyre. She married Bruce Hastings on July 7, 1961, and he survives.

Dolores graduated from Elderton High School in 1959. She was a secretary at Erdos Brothers Furniture Store and also was a secretary at Evangelical Faith Mission. Delores was the campground pastor’s wife at South Texas Holiness Camp. Her favorite job, however was a being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Darrell Hastings (Louise) of Velpen, IN., Dennis Hastings (Susie) of Wyandotte, OK., Brenda Copeland (Daniel) of Mexico City, Mexico, and Barton Hastings of Denton, NC. Dolores is survived by her brothers; Don McIntyre (Ruth) of Kittanning, PA Larry McIntyre (Pauline) of Mahffey, PA and Randy McIntyre of Worthington, PA. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 grandson.

Visitation for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, June 15 for 4:00 PM to 7:00 pm at Mount Joy Church, 29655 Drake Hill Road, Cochranton, PA, and also on Wednesday from 10:00am to 11:00am when a Celebration of Life Service will be held with the Rev. Samuel Grady and Sonja Shirley presiding. Interment will be in Peters Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Asera Care Hospice for their loving care that was given to Dolores for the past months.

The DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Cochranton is in care of arrangements and memories and condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

