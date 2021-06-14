Featured Local Job: Registered Nurses

Butler Health System/ Clarion Hospital currently has openings for Registered Nurses.

Registered Nurses are encouraged to apply for positions in the ICU and Emergency Department.

Join the team of dedicated professionals at Clarion Hospital.

To apply online visit: www.ClarionHospital.org

You can also email [email protected] or call 814-226-2630

Clarion Hospital is an Equal Opportunity Employer

