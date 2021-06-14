Local Woman Loses $2,000 to Scam

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman recently lost $2,000 to a scam.

Around 8:00 a.m. on June 7, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a theft by fraud at a location on State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say through investigation, it was determined that an unknown suspect, posing as a Verizon representative, contacted a known 75-year-old female victim from Leeper by phone and obtained $2,000.00 in gift cards from her.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.